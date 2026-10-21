A vote for Abbott is a vote for Elon

Clear as day.

In the leadup to the midterms, Elon Musk has been laser-focused on defeating James Talarico and helping Republicans keep control of Congress.

But the trillionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO has a lot at stake at the state level, too.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been a major booster for Musk in Texas, calling him the state’s “leading economic developer.” Abbott’s office has overseen tens of millions in grants and more than $1.6 billion in tax incentives for Musk’s companies, the vast majority going to his planned Terafab chipmaking project.

The governor’s Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa, has framed the election in rallies across the state as a fight between everyday Texans and Abbott’s ultrawealthy donors.

“I am a threat to corporate welfare in Texas and he is one of the main beneficiaries of the corporate welfare in Texas,” she said in an interview with Hearst Newspapers. “These billionaire — or even trillionaire — CEOs got rich off of government contracts. That’s what the anger in this country and in Texas is about. It’s about crony capitalism that is enriching multinational corporation CEOs like Elon Musk.”

As governor, Hinojosa said would also push the Legislature to “end corporate welfare” and redirect money currently going to major corporations, like Musk’s, to pay down property taxes. She would also review the current incentives going to Musk “to make sure they are meeting the terms of the agreement that is required by the state to ensure that Texans are employed.”

While Musk has not targeted Hinojosa directly in attack ad spending, he gave $500,000 to Abbott’s reelection push in May. That’s a relatively small amount compared to the more than $276 million Musk has sent to Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, according to The New York Times.

Still, the Times reported this week that canvassers knocking on doors in Texas for Musk’s America PAC are told to target Hinojosa over her record on transgender issues. The PAC did not respond to requests for comment for this story.