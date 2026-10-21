A vote for Abbott is a vote for Elon

In the leadup to the midterms, Elon Musk has been laser-focused on defeating James Talarico and helping Republicans keep control of Congress.
But the trillionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO has a lot at stake at the state level, too.
Gov. Greg Abbott has been a major booster for Musk in Texas, calling him the state’s “leading economic developer.” Abbott’s office has overseen tens of millions in grants and more than $1.6 billion in tax incentives for Musk’s companies, the vast majority going to his planned Terafab chipmaking project.
The governor’s Democratic challenger, Gina Hinojosa, has framed the election in rallies across the state as a fight between everyday Texans and Abbott’s ultrawealthy donors.
“I am a threat to corporate welfare in Texas and he is one of the main beneficiaries of the corporate welfare in Texas,” she said in an interview with Hearst Newspapers. “These billionaire — or even trillionaire — CEOs got rich off of government contracts. That’s what the anger in this country and in Texas is about. It’s about crony capitalism that is enriching multinational corporation CEOs like Elon Musk.”
As governor, Hinojosa said would also push the Legislature to “end corporate welfare” and redirect money currently going to major corporations, like Musk’s, to pay down property taxes. She would also review the current incentives going to Musk “to make sure they are meeting the terms of the agreement that is required by the state to ensure that Texans are employed.”
While Musk has not targeted Hinojosa directly in attack ad spending, he gave $500,000 to Abbott’s reelection push in May. That’s a relatively small amount compared to the more than $276 million Musk has sent to Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, according to The New York Times.
Still, the Times reported this week that canvassers knocking on doors in Texas for Musk’s America PAC are told to target Hinojosa over her record on transgender issues. The PAC did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
If re-elected, Greg Abbott will continue giving your tax dollars to Elon Musk. Gina Hinojosa will work to make him pay his own way. Any questions?
After months of being outspent by Democrat James Talarico on the airwaves, Republicans launched a massive rescue mission for Ken Paxton in September, dropping over $200 million to boost their U.S. Senate candidate in Texas.
New campaign finance filings revealed that much of the advertising flurry was funded by one highly motivated donor: Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man.
Musk, who lives near the SpaceX Starbase facility in South Texas, appears to have poured nearly $190 million into the U.S. Senate race in his adopted home state. His role in financing Paxton’s air support was disclosed in reports filed Thursday to the Federal Election Commission by Senate Leadership Fund, the Senate GOP’s main super PAC and the biggest spender in Texas’ Senate contest.
On Sept. 9, the first day of the GOP midterm convention in Dallas, Musk gave $75 million to SLF. The next day, SLF put $75 million into a new entity called Texas PAC. By the weekend after the convention, the new super PAC was up on the air with a positive spot about Paxton’s work on sex trafficking and a negative ad attacking Talarico as being for “they/them, not you.”
Two weeks after cutting his first check, Musk gave an additional $83 million to SLF, according to the group’s filing. Sure enough, SLF deposited $83 million into Texas PAC’s coffers the following day.
Musk’s donations armed Senate Republicans to take over the airwaves in Texas. Using Texas PAC as the vessel to book airtime, SLF has thus far spent over $159 million on TV, radio and digital advertising, double the outlay from Talarico’s campaign, according to media tracking firm AdImpact.
You think Elon’s spending that money out of the goodness of his heart? He’s expecting a return on that investment. A big return. You want him to get it, or nah?