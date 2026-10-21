October 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

We are now at the start of early voting, but we have one last set of campaign finance reports to look at for our candidates for Senate and Congress. The July 2026 reports are here, the April 2026 reports are here, the January 2026 reports are here, the October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02

Evan Hunt – CD03

Danny Minton – CD06

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Caitlin Rourk – CD10

Claire Reynolds – CD11

Mark Nair – CD13

Bobby Pulido – CD15

Christian Menefee – CD18

Kristin Hook – CD21

Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22

Katy Padilla Stout – CD23

Kevin Burge – CD24

Tanya Lloyd – CD27

Henry Cuellar – CD28

Sylvia Garcia – CD29

Justin Early – CD31

Dan Barrios – CD32

Vicente Gonzalez – CD34

Johnny Garcia – CD35

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ================================================================ Sen Talarico 128,772,835 114,178,603 0 14,594,231 02 Finnie 3,131,705 2,717,535 1,961,000 414,169 03 Hunt 648,754 600,924 75,580 47,829 06 Minton 147,189 107,550 3,125 39,638 07 Fletcher 1,770,122 1,546,280 0 1,540,503 09 Gutierrez 152,002 59,036 500 92,965 10 Rourk 531,014 418,918 0 112,096 11 Reynolds 122,571 69,048 3,317 53,523 13 Nair 131,772 117,142 0 14,629 15 Pulido 6,213,369 4,839,656 0 1,373,712 18 Menefee 3,739,142 3,675,882 0 63,259 21 Hook 369,200 259,493 131 114,063 22 Greene-Scott 63,438 62,267 4,413 1,791 23 Stout 976,703 548,625 7,392 428,078 24 Burge 316,746 236,876 0 79,869 27 Lloyd 252,178 219,961 29,277 32,404 28 Cuellar 2,992,065 1,989,929 301,000 1,050,094 29 Garcia 1,176,919 1,267,423 0 281,249 31 Early 276,545 248,999 63,963 27,545 32 Barrios 150,469 122,598 0 27,871 34 Gonzalez 4,956,872 3,404,112 250,000 1,834,819 35 Garcia 1,917,104 1,407,346 18,830 509,757 38 McDonough 117,069 79,695 113,239 60,073

Even as a numbers guy I find it hard to comprehend James Talarico’s totals. It’s not that we haven’t seen Democratic candidates raise big money before, it’s just that these figures blow those out of the water. And they could be for a winning campaign, one where even bigger money is being spent against us. (Does everyone else hate “Miriam, mom of five” as much as I do?) The good news is that none of that evil money seems to be having much effect, but we can’t know that for sure. What we do know is that pretty much all television, but especially live sports and local news, are a complete wasteland at every ad break. This election can’t be over soon enough.

I’ve added a few names to the list this time. For the most part, I was mostly tracking candidates in at least plausibly competitive races who were making some kind of fundraising effort. I’m dropping the “plausibly competitive” qualifier here to recognize the candidates in deep red territory who have cracked the $100K mark in funds raised. Remember how bleak this all was back in 2012, when it was basically just CD23 and no one outside of the incumbents raised any money or ran any visible campaigns? Even with all the redistricting shenanigans, we’re well past those days.

A particular shoutout to Claire Reynolds and Mark Lair, running in two of the reddest districts in the state, and Dan Barrios for not giving up the ship in the one Trump-special redistricting job that still seems like a safe bet for the Rs. I wish I could honestly hype up your odds of winning, but your service in reaching out to long-ignored voters and hopefully raising the floor in these districts is greatly appreciated.

I’ve said before that Bobby Pulido has run a hell of a campaign and is a terrific candidate, and also that his Blue Dog nature is likely to annoy me if he succeeds in getting elected. But go read this profile of him in TPM and the things he has to say about crony capitalism and Citizens United and Trump killing immigration reform efforts, and see how the politics of 2026 have complicated that narrative. I genuinely like how he approaches things, even if I wouldn’t necessarily end up in the same place as him. This guy has a ton of potential.

Can I say again how happy I am that we found out what we did about Maureen Galindo before the CD35 primary runoff, when there was the time to be able to correct what would have been a grievous mistake? Can I say again how happy I am that there was a runoff and that the primary wasn’t decided in March? Instant runoff voting has its merits, for sure. This race is Exhibit A in the argument against it.

That’s what I’ve got. I’m glad to see the increase in spending by candidates, and especially by unthreatened incumbents who are in a position to help their ticketmates, and I hope it will be at least as effective as the ad blitz we’re all trying to survive. Let me know what you think.

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