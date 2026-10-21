October 2026 campaign finance reports: Senate and Congress

Posted on October 21, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

We are now at the start of early voting, but we have one last set of campaign finance reports to look at for our candidates for Senate and Congress. The July 2026 reports are here, the April 2026 reports are here, the January 2026 reports are here, the October 2025 reports are here and here, the July 2025 reports are here, and the April 2025 reports are here.

James Talarico – Senate

Shaun Finnie – CD02
Evan Hunt – CD03
Danny Minton – CD06
Lizzie Fletcher – CD07
Leticia Gutierrez – CD09
Caitlin Rourk – CD10
Claire Reynolds – CD11
Mark Nair – CD13
Bobby Pulido – CD15
Christian Menefee – CD18
Kristin Hook – CD21
Marquette Greene-Scott – CD22
Katy Padilla Stout – CD23
Kevin Burge – CD24
Tanya Lloyd – CD27
Henry Cuellar – CD28
Sylvia Garcia – CD29
Justin Early – CD31
Dan Barrios – CD32
Vicente Gonzalez – CD34
Johnny Garcia – CD35
Melissa McDonough – CD38


Dist  Name             Raised        Spent      Loans    On Hand
================================================================
Sen   Talarico    128,772,835  114,178,603          0 14,594,231

02    Finnie        3,131,705    2,717,535  1,961,000    414,169
03    Hunt            648,754      600,924     75,580     47,829
06    Minton          147,189      107,550      3,125     39,638
07    Fletcher      1,770,122    1,546,280          0  1,540,503
09    Gutierrez       152,002       59,036        500     92,965
10    Rourk           531,014      418,918          0    112,096
11    Reynolds        122,571       69,048      3,317     53,523
13    Nair            131,772      117,142          0     14,629
15    Pulido        6,213,369    4,839,656          0  1,373,712
18    Menefee       3,739,142    3,675,882          0     63,259
21    Hook            369,200      259,493        131    114,063
22    Greene-Scott     63,438       62,267      4,413      1,791
23    Stout           976,703      548,625      7,392    428,078
24    Burge           316,746      236,876          0     79,869
27    Lloyd           252,178      219,961     29,277     32,404
28    Cuellar       2,992,065    1,989,929    301,000  1,050,094
29    Garcia        1,176,919    1,267,423          0    281,249
31    Early           276,545      248,999     63,963     27,545
32    Barrios         150,469      122,598          0     27,871
34    Gonzalez      4,956,872    3,404,112    250,000  1,834,819
35    Garcia        1,917,104    1,407,346     18,830    509,757
38    McDonough       117,069       79,695    113,239     60,073

Even as a numbers guy I find it hard to comprehend James Talarico’s totals. It’s not that we haven’t seen Democratic candidates raise big money before, it’s just that these figures blow those out of the water. And they could be for a winning campaign, one where even bigger money is being spent against us. (Does everyone else hate “Miriam, mom of five” as much as I do?) The good news is that none of that evil money seems to be having much effect, but we can’t know that for sure. What we do know is that pretty much all television, but especially live sports and local news, are a complete wasteland at every ad break. This election can’t be over soon enough.

I’ve added a few names to the list this time. For the most part, I was mostly tracking candidates in at least plausibly competitive races who were making some kind of fundraising effort. I’m dropping the “plausibly competitive” qualifier here to recognize the candidates in deep red territory who have cracked the $100K mark in funds raised. Remember how bleak this all was back in 2012, when it was basically just CD23 and no one outside of the incumbents raised any money or ran any visible campaigns? Even with all the redistricting shenanigans, we’re well past those days.

A particular shoutout to Claire Reynolds and Mark Lair, running in two of the reddest districts in the state, and Dan Barrios for not giving up the ship in the one Trump-special redistricting job that still seems like a safe bet for the Rs. I wish I could honestly hype up your odds of winning, but your service in reaching out to long-ignored voters and hopefully raising the floor in these districts is greatly appreciated.

I’ve said before that Bobby Pulido has run a hell of a campaign and is a terrific candidate, and also that his Blue Dog nature is likely to annoy me if he succeeds in getting elected. But go read this profile of him in TPM and the things he has to say about crony capitalism and Citizens United and Trump killing immigration reform efforts, and see how the politics of 2026 have complicated that narrative. I genuinely like how he approaches things, even if I wouldn’t necessarily end up in the same place as him. This guy has a ton of potential.

Can I say again how happy I am that we found out what we did about Maureen Galindo before the CD35 primary runoff, when there was the time to be able to correct what would have been a grievous mistake? Can I say again how happy I am that there was a runoff and that the primary wasn’t decided in March? Instant runoff voting has its merits, for sure. This race is Exhibit A in the argument against it.

That’s what I’ve got. I’m glad to see the increase in spending by candidates, and especially by unthreatened incumbents who are in a position to help their ticketmates, and I hope it will be at least as effective as the ad blitz we’re all trying to survive. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts:

This entry was posted in Election 2026 and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *