Nineteen million voters

That’s a lot.

Texas voter registrations hit a record high of more than 19 million ahead of the pivotal midterm election on Nov. 3. Registrations are up 2.2% from the last major general election in November 2024, and up 2% from primary elections in March, according to a Friday release from the Texas Secretary of State. The latest figures are also 7.7% higher than the last midterm elections in November 2022. Fast-growing suburban counties saw some of the biggest growths since the last midterms, including Kaufman (27% more registered voters), Waller (23%), Ellis (21%) and Hays (21%). Notably, Tarrant, which political watchers consider a swing county, was the biggest county that had a drop in registered voters. The county had 32,503 fewer voters compared to four years ago, a 2.6% drop. Tarrant grew by 4.1% between 2022 and 2025, per Vintage Population Estimates. “Texas continues to see strong voter registration numbers, and we want every eligible Texan to be prepared to participate in the upcoming election,” Secretary of State Howden Robert Howden said in the news release. Early voting starts Monday. The jump comes amid a series of state and local actions that have threatened voter registrations statewide. Over the last month, officials have scrambled to resolve 500,000 voter applications left unprocessed due to a software error in the Texas Department of Public Safety web portal. The agency failed to send hundreds of thousands of applications to counties, leaving local officials to catch up only weeks before the start of early voting. That backlog has since been resolved, Texas officials said Wednesday. On Thursday, county officials learned of a separate state error causing another several thousand backlogged voter registration records. The issue affects address updates made via Texas.gov between Sept. 1 and last week; election officials in four counties — Bexar, Travis, Williamson and Hays — have received additional records to process, according to the Texas Association of County Election Officials. As local officials continue to process applications, registrations postmarked or submitted to DPS by Oct. 5 will be considered valid, and those voters can still cast a provisional ballot.

See here and here for my most recent entries on the DPS screwup. I don’t know exactly what’s going on in Tarrant County, but I would expect it’s the same explanation as what happened with DPS and its voter registration failures: It’s a leadership problem, and the best solution is a wholesale change. Let’s get on that.

The Chron adds the local angle.

The state added more than 400,000 voters since the 2024 presidential election and 1.4 million since the last midterm in 2022. The good news for Democrats is that the two counties that have added the most voters in the last four years are both solid blue counties: Harris and Bexar. Harris has added almost 178,000 voters and Bexar just over 95,000. Combined, that’s an extra 273,000 voters in key Democratic strongholds. Together, Collin, Denton and Montgomery counties added 254,000 voters over the last four years. Gov. Greg Abbott won all three of those counties in 2022, though Collin and Denton are now more competitive battlegrounds.

I don’t have the exact figure, but this puts Harris County’s voter registration total at over 2.7 million. Here’s what we have for each of the last four Novembers:

2022 = 2,543,162

2023 = 2,588,951

2024 = 2,664,202

2025 = 2,702,668

“Over 178K” growth since 2022 should put us at about 2,721,000, plus perhaps a few. To put that in some context, turnout in 2018 was 52.86%. At that same rate, we’d see 1,438,321 voters, and to address a previous question, 60% of the vote at that level of turnout is right at 863K votes. You want a number to attain, there it is. Note that both Joe Biden and Ed Gonzalez in 2020 cracked 900K, so this would not be an unprecedented total. It is assuming no increase in the turnout rate, but one step at a time.

Statewide, by the way, the 53.01% turnout in 2018 would translate to just over ten million votes (10,071,900, assuming exactly 19 million voters). Lone Star Left’s estimate that five million votes will be needed to flip Texas is more or less on target. Get out there and make sure everyone you know (well, everyone you know who will do the right thing) is voting.

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