November 2026 Day One EV totals: The vote is getting out

You love to see it:

Harris County has broken the record for first-day early voting turnout in a midterm election! As of 3:30 p.m., 70K+ voters have been processed, surpassing the previous record of 63,188 set in 2018, with 3.5 hours remaining. CONGRATULATIONS, HARRIS COUNTY! #HarrisVotes — Harris County Elections Department (@HarrisVotes) 3:45 PM – 19 October 2026

Note the time that was posted, because the final total was much higher. To get things started, the 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, and the 2022 totals are

here. And here, for your viewing pleasure, are the Day One 2026 numbers, and the table for comparison:

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 41,520 20,215 61,735 2018 52,413 63,188 115,601 2022 21,779 60,829 82,608 2026 24,794 104,660 129,454

Wow. Note that the growth is in early in person voting. That’s both consistent with recent trends in mail voting, which peaked in 2020 and then declined, in part thanks to legislative restrictions and in part due to Donald Trump’s insane obsession with mail voting, which has decreased Republican participation in that form. The various threats to voting by mail from our brain-rotted “President” are also affecting Democratic behavior.

Early voting has begun in half of the country, and a distinctive trend is emerging: Democrats are eschewing absentee ballots and opting to vote in person instead. The change in voting method is almost certainly thanks to President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting, which he falsely accused of being rife with fraud—despite voting by mail himself. Trump signed an executive order that would have essentially ended the practice of no-excuse absentee voting, allowing the U.S. Postal Service to refuse to deliver ballots to anyone not on an approved list. Thankfully, the Supreme Court blocked the order from being enforced this election cycle. Still, Democratic voters appear to not be taking any chances, choosing to either deliver their absentee ballots to drop-off boxes or to vote at in-person polling sites. The trend is especially prominent in Nevada, where Democrats had moved toward voting by mail in response to COVID-19. But this year, Democrats are leading in Nevada’s in-person voting for the first time since then.

Social media, which is to say what the Algorithm serves me, showed a huge amount of in-person voting energy among Dems yesterday. It’s too early to say what any of this means, but as I’m drafting this as soon as the EV report hit my inbox, which is to say before any stories were written, I’m sure there will be plenty of stories about it today. I’ll link to some of them for the Day Two roundup. In the meantime, it’s okay if you want to wait a couple of days to avoid the biggest crowds, but I’m thinking it will remain pretty busy. So what’s your voting plan?

UPDATE : #ProTip:

Not everyone knows this, but you can see the wait times at Harris County voting locations at www.harrisvotes.com/Vote-Centers Sure, it can be fun to be in a line and feel some camaraderie with others, but if you don't have a lot of time, better to check first. [image or embed] — Sara Cress (@saracress.bsky.social) October 19, 2026 at 5:52 PM

Know before you go.

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