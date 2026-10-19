Early voting for the November 2026 election begins today

This is not a drill! It’s go time!
Several hundred people descended on downtown Houston on Saturday in the latest round of No Kings protests against President Donald Trump, this time with the aim of encouraging early voter turnout during the upcoming midterm elections.
The demonstrations in front of City Hall drew roughly 400 attendees, far fewer than at rallies held in June 2025, October 2025 and March.
Unlike previous iterations, Saturday’s event was centered on an explicit message of participation in the upcoming elections, as Americans decide on contests that could change control of Congress, including a hot race for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas.
The early voting period will begin on Monday and end Oct. 30, before Election Day on Nov. 3.
“This should be the biggest early vote in a midterm in American history,” organizer Ezra Levin said on a podcast appearance on Thursday. “We need to make it too big to rig.”
Levin’s group, Indivisible, was one of several progressive groups behind the national effort. Other organizations behind the local protests include 50501-Houston, Communities at Work, and the Houston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Organizers attributed the smaller crowd size to a shift in strategy, aiming to get people to speak to more immediate neighbors and bring friends to their local polling locations.
“We’ve been pushing towards having more neighborhood-level events,” said Emi Lindlee of 50501-Houston. “So yes, we have a smaller turnout, but I do not perceive it as a problematic thing.”
Many who did attend carried signs and banners with a focus on voter participation. Though nominally nonpartisan, No Kings protests have been chiefly aimed at dissent to Trump’s executive powers and his sweeping actions on immigration and armed conflict.
Indivisible also had to deal with some bullshit from Meta, which I hope we will revisit at a later date. Be that as it may, here’s what you need to know to vote early in Harris County:
Early Vote Centers will be open from Monday, October 19 – Friday, October 30 (Mon-Sat: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)
The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is October 23. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline.
Vote Centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, Election Day.
Visit our “What’s on my Ballot?” page and enter your name or address to see all the contests and candidates you are eligible to vote on! (You can bring handwritten notes or printed sample ballots to the voting booth; just be sure to take it with you when you leave.)
Several cities (including Houston) and school districts, as well as various utility districts and of course HCAD, have items on the ballot as well, so vote all the way down. A map of the 75 voting centers is here. I expect they will be pretty crowded today, so plan accordingly. I’ll track the numbers as usual beginning tomorrow. Here’s a guide to the races in Harris County, and the Chron’s full endorsement list. You can see all of the interviews and Q&As I’ve done in the posts above, so review them as needed. And go vote!
Voted in Brazoria county this morning. I waited in line less than 30 seconds.