Early voting for the November 2026 election begins today

This is not a drill! It’s go time!

Several hundred people descended on downtown Houston on Saturday in the latest round of No Kings protests against President Donald Trump, this time with the aim of encouraging early voter turnout during the upcoming midterm elections.

The demonstrations in front of City Hall drew roughly 400 attendees, far fewer than at rallies held in June 2025, October 2025 and March.

Unlike previous iterations, Saturday’s event was centered on an explicit message of participation in the upcoming elections, as Americans decide on contests that could change control of Congress, including a hot race for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas.

The early voting period will begin on Monday and end Oct. 30, before Election Day on Nov. 3.

“This should be the biggest early vote in a midterm in American history,” organizer Ezra Levin said on a podcast appearance on Thursday. “We need to make it too big to rig.”

Levin’s group, Indivisible, was one of several progressive groups behind the national effort. Other organizations behind the local protests include 50501-Houston, Communities at Work, and the Houston chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Organizers attributed the smaller crowd size to a shift in strategy, aiming to get people to speak to more immediate neighbors and bring friends to their local polling locations.

“We’ve been pushing towards having more neighborhood-level events,” said Emi Lindlee of 50501-Houston. “So yes, we have a smaller turnout, but I do not perceive it as a problematic thing.”

Many who did attend carried signs and banners with a focus on voter participation. Though nominally nonpartisan, No Kings protests have been chiefly aimed at dissent to Trump’s executive powers and his sweeping actions on immigration and armed conflict.