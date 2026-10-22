Lots of election resources

I’m sure by now you’ve seen my long list of candidates interviews and judicial Q&As, but I’m going to remind you of them again, one more time. On the post with my interview with County Commissioner Lesley Briones, you will see links to interviews with all the other candidates I’ve spoken to this cycle, as well as the transcripts of those interviews. And on the judicial Q&A post for Justice Veronica Rivas-Molloy, you will see links to all of the other Q&As from this cycle. That’s what I’ve done to introduce you to the Democratic candidates on the ballot.

Other election and candidate information of interest:

The Houston Chronicle’s guide to the races in Harris County, and the Chron’s full endorsement list.

The Fort Worth Report‘s candidate surveys.

Election and candidate coverage from El Paso Matters and the San Antonio Report. Note that all of these include local races, so if you or someone you know is in these places, there’s a lot there for you.

Lone Star Left did a series of candidates profiles and Q&As, though unfortunately there’s no tag or category link for them. If you go to the search function and enter “Meet the candidates”, you’ll see them.

And finally, a couple of candidates interviews. Here’s Daily Kos with Katy Padilla Stout in CD23, and Texas Rural Reporter with Caitlin Rourk in CD10. Share and enjoy.

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