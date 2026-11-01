HISD is just giving away the curriculum Mike Miles made it develop

I have a big question about this that isn’t at all addressed in the story.

Houston ISD invested millions in taxpayer funds to develop its own curriculum and is sharing its materials for free with other school systems — a move that experts call rare and that expands the reach of state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’ model in Texas and his home state of Colorado. Public school districts, including Beaumont, Garland and Tyler ISDs, the charter network International Leadership of Texas, and the Montezuma-Cortez School District in Colorado have all used HISD’s curriculum to some degree, according to records and a district statement. The two North Texas school districts are using HISD curriculum as a “baseline” and for limited scenarios, while the charter and Colorado school systems are adopting Miles’ instructional model, the New Education System. Beaumont ISD said in a statement that HISD is sharing curriculum resources “at no cost” but did not give additional details. Miles’ overhaul of HISD has reshaped the state’s largest district. Since the takeover began in June 2023, he has imposed sweeping changes including timed lessons and daily quizzes, while the number of D- and F-rated schools has dropped from 120 to 13. His methods have already spread to other districts, which have hired his deputies as in Beaumont, or partnered with his former charter school network Third Future Schools to avoid state intervention. But now HISD’s curriculum is showing up in districts where locally elected school boards are still in control, suggesting Miles’ school model is taking deeper root in Texas. The curriculum sharing shows districts are interested in in-house learning materials with teacher involvement, Texas Tech University education policy professor Jacob Kirksey said. “I think this says a little bit about just what Mike Miles has done in the district in terms of the progress they’ve made and other districts now wanting to have a free resource and an opportunity to try it out on their own,” Kirksey said. HISD has extensively developed and even sold curriculum across the country before, according to Education Week. And while HISD now approves curriculum from over a dozen sources, Miles decided that HISD would create its own learning materials as part of his new model. HISD has spent between $10 million and $19 million a year on salaries for at least 100 employees assigned to develop curriculum since June 2023, records show. The district also used some grant funding from the Texas Education Agency to help pay curriculum employees. Experts said it’s rare for a school district to develop its own curriculum because of the amount of money and people needed. It’s a lot of work to thoroughly plan what will be taught and when, said Sy Doan, a researcher and professor at Rand School of Public Policy, so it’s more common for a district to modify a state curriculum or off-the-shelf materials from a vendor. Doan called Houston “fairly unique’ to develop a curriculum that’s shareable with other districts. “It’s just a ton of work for anyone to develop a curriculum,” Doan said.

I’m not here to debate the quality of the materials, the decision to develop them in house rather than source them, any of the usual Mike Miles bullshit (*), et cetera. I just want to know why, when HISD’s financial position is significantly weaker now than it was before the takeover, in large part to Miles’ extravagant spending and the state’s refusal to cover any of the additional costs, we are giving this thing that costs us $10-19 million a year plus whatever the up front costs were for free. Why are we not recouping some of those costs? We, the taxpayers in HISD, paid for all that. Why aren’t we at least collecting licensing fees? And when Mike Miles finally hits the road and goes back to his other moneymaking ventures, is he going to profit off of this work? Because we all know that if he can, he will.

If – and I’m trying to stay on topic here so I’ll leave it at that – this curriculum really is a benefit for other schools and districts, then HISD should get compensated for it. I’m not asking for them to seek anything extravagant, or to lock in those other districts with legal argelbargle. Hell, if the state would kick in a fair amount to cover those costs (the story did mention some state grants, but I bet they’re not paying for the ongoing maintenance of these materials), I’d be fine with giving them away. I’m just saying we paid for it, Mike Miles has wrecked our overall finances and will absolutely walk away without dealing with those consequences, and we need to be made right for it. I want to hear about that.

(*) – Also from the story, because I can’t resist: “The Houston Chronicle requested all curriculum agreements for this school year, and HISD responded Friday that no records exist. However, board documents from other school districts indicate such agreements do exist.” This one paragraph sums up the entire Mike Miles experience. I cannot wait to be rid of this guy.

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