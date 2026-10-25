Data centers love Greg Abbott

And they show it in the only way they know how.

In June, as public opinion on data centers soured, Gov. Greg Abbott took his first big swing at reining in the industry, issuing a round of regulatory recommendations to the Legislature that included his call to end a major tax break for the facilities.

Donors with ties to the data center industry responded with cash. That same month, they gave Abbott’s campaign $1.5 million.

Two months later, the third-term Republican governor toughened his stance by pausing approvals for data centers seeking to connect to the state’s electrical grid, pending a statewide audit. That same month, he said in an interview with ABC that data centers “dug their own grave” and “got the backlash they deserve” for not gaining community buy-in at the outset of projects.

More money poured in.

After announcing the pause, Abbott went on to receive another $2.8 million from data center-related donors, his biggest monthly haul from the industry over the course of this election cycle, an analysis by The Texas Tribune found.

In total, Abbott has raised about $9 million from data center-related donors since July 2025, which accounts for about 13% of the donations he’s taken in during that time.

The Tribune vetted the affiliations of every donor who contributed at least $25,000 to Abbott or his Democratic opponent Gina Hinojosa since July 2025. More than half of Abbott’s data center haul, or $4.9 million, came from people or companies (and their corporate political action committees) that develop, own or operate data centers.

That group includes people like Rhett Bennett, the CEO of Black Mountain, a Fort Worth-based energy company building hyperscale data centers across Texas. Bennett and Black Mountain gave a combined $1 million to Abbott since last July. The group also includes people like Toby Neugebauer — the former CEO of Fermi America, the company behind the massive Project Matador data center campus in the Panhandle — who contributed $100,000 to Abbott.

The other $4.1 million in donations came from donors the Tribune found to have indirect data center links: people and companies that invest in or have financial ties to data centers, are associated with companies that primarily develop AI, or whose business models involve, at least in part, serving or helping build data centers.

That group includes people like Jeff Yass, a GOP megadonor best known for his interest in expanding school vouchers, but whose investment portfolio contains a number of companies that rely heavily on AI or data center technology. Yass’ investment firm Susquehanna International Group has stakes in Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok that also develops its own AI models; Broadcom, a company that supplies hardware and infrastructure to data centers; and Alphabet, Inc, the parent company of Google, which owns and operates data centers. This group also includes Edward Roski Jr., president of Majestic Realty Corp, a commercial real estate development company that counts data centers among its diverse list of tenants. They both gave Abbott $1 million.

Identifying data center donors is imperfect because many people with ties to the industry also have other business interests or political motivations. For example, Abbott’s largest data center-related donor was Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, who contributed $1.5 million. Gebbia is a board member of Tesla, which owns and operates its own data centers. Abbott has also received major data center-linked donations from megadonors Elon Musk and Harlan Crow, who are both active in advancing conservative politics. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, which operates AI data centers, gave Abbott $500,000 and Crow, who has been an Abbott donor long before the recent data center buildout, gave $250,000. Crow is the chair of the board and former CEO of Crow Family Holdings, which announced in January it was developing a data center campus in central Dallas with CleanArc Data Centers.

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“Greg Abbott invited data centers into Texas with the richest tax breaks in the country, took millions of dollars in donations from the data center interests, and has spent months lying to Texans about his record to save his political career,” Hinojosa said. “Texans know I’ll fight for them – not the big corporations – and ensure they have a seat at the table to decide if and how data centers come into their communities.”

In a campaign ad, Hinojosa accuses Abbott of taking $20 million from “data center executives and companies.” Their list, obtained by the Tribune, includes companies that lease data center space, which is a looser threshold than the Tribune used because it includes many major companies that utilize technology, from Netflix to CVS. Hinojosa’s tally also includes energy companies that could supply power to data centers. The Tribune did not include those companies in its analysis.

According to the Tribune’s analysis, Hinojosa has received just one data center-related donation since July: $25,000 from Jon Freier, the chief operating officer of T-Mobile, which operates data centers in Europe and the U.S. It made up less than 1% of her total donations over that time.

Given the sway he is poised to have over the future regulatory environment in Texas, data centers are are expected to keep raining money on Abbott no matter what policy he pushes at this point, said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The major players in the industry realized there will be something akin to a negotiated settlement on the relevant policies, and that the governor and his legislative allies will be negotiators of the terms of what emerges,” said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project. “Nobody wants to be left out of the discussions, and continuing to support the governor financially demonstrates the desire to be at the table.”