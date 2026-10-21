November 2026 Day Two EV totals

Here are a couple of headlines from Day One of early voting: More than 42,000 vote on first day of early voting in Bexar County, up 32% from 2022, and El Paso’s first-day early voting turnout jumps 90% over 2022. What’s great about that one is that it shows a chart of first-day early voting in El Paso, and 2026 was right up there with 2018, which was an absolutely bonkers year there because of Beto’s presence on the ballot. If we’re getting “El Paso 2018” energy, we’re in good shape.

Here also is Chris Tackett on Tarrant County, which has more analysis based on the voter file. As he says, Day One was “already more than a tenth of everyone who voted in the 2022 midterm”, so a strong start. The main caution I would put here on any Day One analysis – and this includes Harris County, where I’ve seen some similar Day One voter file breakdowns – is that the true hardcore folks tend to vote first and earliest. Give it a few days, let more of the normies in on the process, and we’ll get a better feel for the overall direction. Don’t get me wrong, I like what I’m seeing for Day One. It’s just that it’s just one day. We’ve got a lot more voting to do.

On to Day Two. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are

here, and your Day Two totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 42,752 40,595 83,347 2018 53,947 127,969 181,916 2022 23,630 120,396 144,026 2026 27,549 204,570 232,119

A slight dip in in-person voting, which is normal when Day One is so crazy, but still just shy of 100K such ballots cast. In 2014, there were 375K total votes cast early. At this pace, we’ll surpass that on Thursday. Let’s go.

Here’s Jeremy Wallace on where things stood after Day One.

Democrats have executed the first part of their plan to win a U.S. Senate seat in Texas for the first time in 38 years. Key blue strongholds set turnout records for the first day of early voting during a midterm election, with Harris and Dallas counties both beating their previous records from 2018 by big margins. While there is no way to know how people voted, strategists for both parties say big turnout in those areas almost certainly benefits Democrats. “Dallas County Democrats came to win this election, and day one proves we are ready,” Dallas County Democratic Party Kardal Coleman said. Dallas County had more than 76,000 people vote on the first day according to Dallas County elections officials. That is up from 59,000 in 2018 during that midterm. In Houston on Monday, Harris County Democratic Party Chair Traci A. Gibson was at Acres Homes trying to urge people to get to the polls. Gibson said if Democrats post big voter turnout numbers, it not only benefits local candidates, but it will push candidates like U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico over the top against Republican Ken Paxton. “There is no statewide win that doesn’t run through Harris County,” Gibson said. Nearly 105,000 people voted on the first day of early voting in Harris County. That is up 66% from 2018, when 63,000 cast ballots on the first day of voting during that midterm election. Republicans understand the math they are facing. “Let’s recognize the obvious: the lower Paxton’s numbers are in Harris County, the more rural counties will have to pay it off,” state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, said.

Nice. Turnout is mostly up around the state, including in a bunch of red counties. But not by the same percentage, and we know Talarico and at least several other Dems are getting some crossovers. We’re still very early in this. But so far so good.

Here’s the Derek Ryan report for day one. For now, just read it and see what you think, there’s a lot of good info, presented clearly. When there’s some trends to discuss, we’ll discuss them.

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