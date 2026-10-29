Texas blog roundup for the week of October 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance urges everyone to keep that early vote enthusiasm going as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reviewed the Q3 campaign finance reports for Senate and Congress in Texas.

SocraticGadfly detailed how Ken Klippenstein has become a Pander Bear, with little recent actual investigative reporting.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project Blog reports young Saudi Arabian man asked John Cornyn Houston Office Protest if they’d get in trouble for sign critical of Trump. The reply was the 1st Amendment is our permit. Let’s maintain & expand our rights with both the vote & protest.

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And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Democracy Docket highlights the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas making over the top threats against “illegal voting”.

The Current recounts the trouble Gina Hinojosa’s mom went through to cast her early ballot.

Law Dork covers the ongoing Trumpian obsession with the East Potomac Golf Course.

Gwen Howerton dunks on Matthew McConaughey’s dumb ideas about “independence”.

The Texas Signal talks data centers.

Texas Highways finds a cool bookstore.

Franklin Strong presents the Book-Loving Texan’s Guide to the November 2026 School Board Elections, which includes SBOE races in addition to regular ISD trustee races.

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