November 2026 Day Three EV totals: Look who’s a Talafreako now

It’s Day Three, let’s just get right into it. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are

here, and your Day Three 2026 totals are here.

That was another 93K in person early votes. The totals remain extremely robust, and we will absolutely exceed all of 2014’s early efforts later today. Here’s Travis County breaking Day One records, and here’s Chris Tackett on Day Two in Tarrant County. And here’s a nice bit of news.

At least two members of the Bush family — a dynasty of prominent Texas Republicans — are officially supporting Democrat James Talarico’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Barbara Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, recently made a donation supporting the state rep’s bid to become the first Democrat to win a statewide election in Texas in three decades, FEC filings show.

Additionally, George W. Bush’s brother Neil shared a Facebook post Tuesday saying he had voted for Talarico after being “enormously impressed” by the candidate’s character and principles.

“I see in him the qualities I admire most in public servants: integrity, civility, humility, and a willingness to listen to those with whom he disagrees,” Neil Bush said. “My impression is that he is a principled, pragmatic leader who understands that public office is a responsibility to serve, not an entitlement to power.”

Bush said he’s been “deeply troubled” by decisions that Talarico’s rival, Republican Ken Paxton, made as Texas attorney general, including challenging the 2020 election results.

“My concerns about his judgment and conduct are hardly mine alone,” Bush added. “He was impeached by the Republican-controlled Texas House, although subsequently acquitted by the Texas Senate.”

Neil Bush blamed President Donald Trump and the environment his leadership has fostered for allowing someone like Paxton to flourish.

“More broadly, I believe Donald Trump and those who have enabled him have done enormous damage to the Republican Party,” Bush said. “I worry about a political culture in which loyalty to an individual takes precedence over loyalty to principle, and where those who hold power begin to believe they are no longer accountable.”

[…]

Political observers note that if the former first daughter wanted her donation to remain a secret, she could have. The fact that she didn’t could be seen as significant.

“I would imagine that somebody in such a prominent political family, if she wanted to ensure that her contribution was anonymous or not visible, that any number of lawyers that they probably have at their disposal could have told her how,” Andrew Cates, a political attorney and campaign finance expert told Houston Public Media. “She didn’t give it to a [501] (c)(4), in which her contribution would have been completely anonymous. She gave it to a PAC that reports all the money in and out.”