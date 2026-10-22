Judicial Q&A: Marc Meyer

Note: This was re-sent to me on Monday after the initial email response was caught by Gmail’s spam filter. I’m running it now, with apologies to all for the comfusion.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

Marc Meyer, RN, JD, 15th Court of Appeals, Place 3.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 15th Court of Appeals was created in 2023 and has operated since September 1, 2024. It sits statewide, in Austin, with three justices (soon to be five), and its jurisdiction over its assigned categories is exclusive. Those categories are civil matters brought by or against the State, its executive-branch agencies, and its officers acting in an official capacity, including public universities; constitutional challenges to Texas statutes; and appeals from the Texas Business Court. Original proceedings arising out of those matters come here as well.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

My law practice primarily represents nurses, behavioral health providers, and other healthcare practitioners in professional licensing matters. These are civil matters brought against state executive branch agencies, and appeals in these matters are part of the exclusive jurisdiction of the 15th Court of Appeals. I have prosecuted an appeal in this court (and previously in the 3rd and 13th Courts of Appeals), so this court is kind of home turf for my law practice

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I’m a registered nurse and a retired Houston firefighter who came to the law in 2009 after roughly 25 years in health care and emergency service. I am board certified in administrative law, the body of law that governs state agencies, which is exactly one of the primary type of cases on this court’s docket.

BS, Cornell University, Biology, 1986

MS, Texas A&M University, Biochemistry, 1989

AS(nursing), Regents College, 1998

JS, South Texas College of Law, 2009

5. Why is this race important?

The 15th Court of Appeal’s docket is about state and corporate power itself. Its cases are about what the Governor, the Attorney General, and state agencies are allowed to do. In its short life the court has already handled matters touching abortion, marijuana policy, and campaign finance, and it is where challenges to executive action are heard before they can reach the Texas Supreme Court.

The Business Courts handles corporate disputes above $5 million. Practice acquisitions, management services agreements, payer contracts, and partner and investor disputes will land here with the 15th Court of Appeal’s as its exclusive appeals path. These issues are about who controls corporate power in Texas, which is often related to state power. The open question is whether the 15th Court of Appeals belongs to an independent judiciary.

6. Why should people vote for you in November?

My message is judicial independence itself: independence and equal treatment from judges, not predetermined outcomes is what we should expect. I have spent my pre-law working life inside the health care system this court regulates. I still hold the license, I’ve worked the floor, and I’ve run the call.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Damiane Dianne Curvey, 280th Family District Court

Judge M. Monica Singh, Harris County Civil Court at Law #4

Judge Cory Sepolio, 269th Civil District Court

Samantha Davis, 313th Juvenile District Court

Judge Melissa Morris, 263rd Criminal District Court

Judge Toria J. Finch, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #9

Judge Linda Marie Dunson, 309th Family District Court

Judge Kelley Andrews, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #6

Judge Angela Lancelin, 245th Family District Court

Judge Shannon Baldwin, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #4

Julie Countiss, First Court of Appeals, Place 4

Judge Lori Chambers Gray, 262nd Criminal District Court

Judge Teresa Waldrop, 312th Family District Court

Judge Veronica Nelson, 482nd Criminal District Court

Justice Amy Guerra, First Court of Appeals, Place 5

Okey Aniyam, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

BreAnna Schwartz, 497th Criminal District Court

Judge Jason Cox, Harris County Probate Court #3

Justice Chari Kelly, Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Holly Taylor, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Judge Raul Rodriguez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #13

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals

Judge Donna Roth, 295th Civil District Court

Judge Tonya Jones, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15

Judge Erika Ramirez, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #8

Judge Sedrick Walker, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #11

Justice Veronica Rivas-Molloy, First Court of Appeals, Place 3

From the primaries:

Judge Kristen Hawkins, Supreme Court Justice, Place 7

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Tanya Garrison, 157th Civil District Court

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge Brian Warren, 209th Criminal District Court

Judge Josh Hill, 232nd Criminal District Court

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court #4

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law #2

Judge Andrew Wright, Harris County Criminal Court at Law #7

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