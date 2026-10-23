Three Congressional polls

Bobby Pulido keeps trucking along.

South Texas voters who embraced Donald Trump two years ago have largely soured on the two-term president, and many of them are now smiling on a Tejano music star who’s running for Congress as a Democrat, according to a new poll. Less than two weeks before a pivotal midterm election, Bobby Pulido appears poised to flip the majority-Latino 15th Congressional District where Trump dominated in 2024. The poll — commissioned by the San Antonio Express-News, El Pais and the nonprofit Puente News Collaborative — found that likely voters favor Pulido 51% to 44% over Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz. Among Latino likely voters, the gap widens, with about 57% for Pulido, compared with 40% for De La Cruz. The Latino population accounts for about 82% of 15th District residents and 65% of its likely voters. Pulido is also pulling ahead among independents, 55% to 33%. The poll, conducted in Spanish and English, was carried out Oct. 13-16 by Texas Southern University’s Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center. The survey has a margin of error of 3.8%, with 5% of voters still undecided. The Cook Political Report rates the 15th District race in the Rio Grande Valley as a toss-up. […] Among the poll’s key findings: 52% of likely voters in the 15th District report being worse off economically than a year ago, while 21% report being better off and 27% report being about the same.

57% of likely voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy. Just 37% approved.

51% of likely voters disapprove of the president’s handling of immigration and border security, while 47% approved. Separately, in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races — and among the district’s likely voters — Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa 49% to 46% and Democrat James Talarico is favored over Republican Ken Paxton 48% to 46%, according to a poll by the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs.

This is separate from a previous TSU poll of CD15, which had Pulido up 50-45, and which also surveyed CDs 28 and 34 and found both of those targeted incumbents leading as well. That Trump five-seat gerrymander looks shakier every day.

The other poll news I have comes from the inbox:

A new House Majority PAC poll released today shows the race in Texas’s 23rd Congressional District locked in a dead heat, with Democrat Katy Padilla Stout and Republican Brandon Herrera standing at 46% to 46%. The poll is a clear sign that a district Trump carried by 15 points is now one of the best Democratic pickup opportunities in the nation. “I’ve been crossing this district for months, listening to the people who feel the effects of the GOP’s disastrous policies every single day. I’m a mom of four. I know families here can’t afford two more years of the GOP’s blatant corruption, reckless tariffs, and an illegal war that are sending prices through the roof. “Voters know Brandon Herrera offers nothing but sick and perverted video content. We just can’t afford Brandon Herrera. That’s why this race is tied with two weeks to go. No one was watching this race a few months ago, but we never stopped believing, and we never stopped working. I’m not backing down, and I’m not letting up until families here know they have someone fighting for them,” said Padilla Stout. The race’s competitiveness triggered significant investments by House Majority PAC, Gov. JB Pritzker’s Ready to Fight PAC, and others that are spending millions of dollars in TX-23 in the final stretch, concluding that a Republican-held seat is now in play as GOP support – and support for Trump specifically – craters across the state. Padilla Stout, a South Texas native raised by a single mother and whose father and grandparents worked as migrant farmworkers, has built her campaign around lowering costs for working families and cleaning up Washington. Herrera has spent the campaign dogged by his own past comments attacking women, mocking veteran suicide, and ridiculing mass shootings and the victims and survivors – in the very district where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

Here’s the HMP’s press release about the poll, which is one of a suite done for thirteen battlegrounds nationwide. It doesn’t include any data about individual polls, but it does reveal that CD35 was also surveyed, and it has Democrat Johnny Garcia up 47-45. So, not too shabby.

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