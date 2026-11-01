“These Two Supreme Court Justices Will Do Anything for Trump—We Just Got the Proof”.

“Jon & Kate Plus 8 is getting the behind-the-scenes treatment per Netflix.”

“A cleaner solution to America’s aluminum crunch is hiding in landfills”.

“Leading US banks have reportedly found unapproved AI agents operating inside customer accounts on users’ behalf, sometimes acting independent of their instructions. In response, many institutions are resorting to blocking the tools or rethinking their security policies.”

“Like so many other bad things bedeviling us these days, Elon Musk bears significant responsibility for how we got here.”

“So if an OpenAI employee asked an agent to hack Hugging Face, that would be a straightforward violation of the CFAA. In that scenario, A.I. is just a tool, no different from a gun used in a murder. It gets murkier if the hack was set in motion by an artificial entity, without anyone’s knowledge or direction (as appears to be the case with Hugging Face). If no person meant for the hack to happen, who supplied the criminal intent? Our laws are “absolutely not written with that in mind,” Bahrad Sokhansanj, a senior research scholar at the Institute for Law & AI, told me.”

“The owners of Elvis Presley’s music sued the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, saying it trained its models on more than 200 of Presley’s songs without their permission, and accusing it of copyright infringement.”

“In less than a lifetime, about six and a half decades, heat waves have evolved from sporadic, isolated episodes to massive, cascading weather events that can blanket vast swaths of the planet for months or even years at a time.”

RIP, Walter Koenig, actor best known as Ensign Pavel Chekhov on the original Star Trek. If this makes you sad, listen to Episode 57 of the Go Fact Yourself podcast, where he competed with his daughter Danielle.

RIP, Eric Bauza, Emmy-winning actor who was the modern voice of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and other Looney Tunes characters; he also did most of the voices for Coyote versus Acme.

“Holmes became an object of fascination partly because she was a woman who had mastered the language of male exceptionalism. She understood that in Silicon Valley, confidence is often treated as a qualification, ambition as evidence of intelligence, and refusing to accept reality as the defining characteristic of a visionary.”

“The Press Shouldn’t Hype Trump’s Bogus Alaska Lawsuit”.

“Two Catholic bishops have expressed regret about agreeing to a White House meeting that produced a publicly distributed photo of them praying with President Donald Trump.”

“In July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved Reflect Orbital’s proposal to launch an initial demonstration satellite next year, which will orbit the Earth and, via a 59ft-diameter mirror, reflect sunlight in 3-mile-wide beams in strengths from moonlight up to the brightness of the sun at noon.”

Please don’t genetically engineer war dogs. Nobody wants that.

“Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President. Not to believe him that a cabinet secretary has “developed” a federal land project. Not to believe him that the secretary’s agency will destroy a historic golf course already on the land. Not to believe him that “Restoration work” will begin “IMMEDIATELY!” Not to believe him that the course “will be closed” for over a year. Not to believe what the President has repeatedly told the American public. And yet, here we are.”

The question answers itself, and the answer is “they won’t”. Thank you for asking.

RIP, Susan Saint James, Emmy-winning actor best known for McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie.

“If you see an Instagram ad about joining the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center as an extra, it’s probably a scam.”

“Neil Young is suing Donald Trump‘s political action coalition the Trump 47 Coalition over the president’s use of “Rockin’ in the Free World” at a recent political rally, marking the second time Young has sued over Trump’s use of the song over the past few years.”

“Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul alleges that President Donald Trump raped her at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in November 1993, according to a new report released by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee examining Trump’s alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation.”

RIP, Dolores Huerta, labor leader, co-founder of the National Farm Workers Association, civil rights activist, icon.

“What’s up with all the gold? We’ve seen it before. We all know the answer.”

“Before Vivek Ramaswamy’s now-infamous attack ad on his Democratic opponent leaked last week, multiple Republicans on and close to his campaign warned the Trump-endorsed Ohio GOP gubernatorial nominee that running this ad was a terrible idea – explaining it would very likely backfire on him, make Democrat Amy Acton seem more sympathetic to crucial median voters, and make him look cruel and desperate”.

In our cybersecurity department, we have a motto: The difference between “hacking” and “penetration testing” is whether or not you got permission to do it first. Apparently, nobody told James O’Keefe about that.

“Sexism has plagued surfing for generations. A rape allegation has led to a reckoning”.

RIP, Barbara Barrie, versatile and prolific actor who was Oscar-nominated for Breaking Away and Tony-nominated for originating the role of Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

RIP, Elke Sommer, German-born actor and singer best known for A Shot In The Dark, the first Pink Panther movie.

“This is a case about someone running for office with impure motives who is lucky enough to have a name that could confuse some voters. The solution to this problem is counterspeech (as in: “Don’t vote for J.! Vote for the real Senator Daniel S. Sullivan”.)”

RIP, June Jones, former NFL quarterback, collegiate and NFL coach, installer of the Run and Shoot offense for the Houston Oilers.

RIP, Patrick Stewart, beloved actor known for Star Trek, Dune, The X-Men, and so much more. A legend and a mensch. Go listen to the segment he did on the Ask Me Another podcast, in which he recited Taylor Swift lyrics in the style of various Shakespearean actors. It’s been a rough week for Trek fans.

“Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Thursday that had halted withdrawals after it was attacked by hackers who made off with more than $6 billion in digital coins, in what could be the biggest crypto heist in history.”

“This is the long-running story of women’s sports (and women’s … everything else), with players, teams, and leagues having to crusade for what men get as a matter of course: weight rooms, media coverage, and home courts where they’re not at risk of getting booted in favor of, say, the 21-year-old recording artist behind “Homewrecker.” Or a podunk men’s game. Or an ice show. Or an 8-foot-tall bird.”

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