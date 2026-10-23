November 2026 Day Four EV totals: A little slower but still fast

No prologue today, we’re going right in. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Four 2026 totals are here. Before I get to the table, here’s the Day Three Derek Ryan report, and a brief excerpt:
2026 vs. 2022 or 2018
As a reminder, I would love to be able to make daily comparisons to who is voting this year to where things stood at a similar point in 2018. Unfortunately, in 2018, counties weren’t required to submit their lists of early voters on a daily basis. During that cycle, I was only tracking early voting behavior for the top 20 largest counties. Therefore, including a comparison to 2018 wouldn’t be a true apples-to-apples comparison.
Why do I think 2018 would be a better comparison? The similarities of what we are likely to see this year align closer to that election than they do 2022:
-It’s a midterm with a Republican in the White House.
-It’s Donald Trump in the White House.
-There is a US Senate race at the top of the ticket in Texas. (There wasn’t one on the ballot in 2022.)
-Democrats have rallied and are enthusiastic about their candidate at the top of the ticket.
No offense to anyone on the ballot in 2022, but from a statewide perspective, 2022 was kind of a low energy election in Texas. Turnout that year was 7% lower than what we saw in 2018.
Age
As with every election, I like to keep an eye on what the splits are based on the age of voters. But before I get started discussing that, I would like to point out that my reports for this election have different age splits than I have used in the past. On reports for the primary election (and in previous years), I had splits of 18-29, 30-49, 50-69, and 70+. My reports now have splits of 18-29, 30-44, 45-64, and 65+. I made the change because more polling firms tend to use these splits and I wanted to be able to make it easier to compare actual turnout data to who was polled.
Currently, voters age 18 to 29 make up 8% of all votes cast. That doesn’t sound like a significant amount (and maybe it’s not when you consider that 45% of the vote is from voters age 65+), but the thing to note here is that their share of votes cast more closely matches what we saw from the group in 2024 than in 2022. In terms of raw numbers, there have been 100,000 more votes cast by 18-29 year olds this year than in 2022.
County Data
If you review the statewide report linked below, you will notice I have added a turnout map by county on page two. In addition to that map, I am also including a document which shows turnout by county. In future reports, I will highlight some specific counties which could impact the results, but right now, I will begin by highlighting my favorite county…
Loving County has seen 14 people vote. That is a turnout rate of 10%. If eight more people vote, they would reach the statewide turnout percentage.
Never miss an opportunity to reference Loving County. Click over and read the reports, and subscribe for yourself if you’re interested. Now here’s that table:
Year Mail Early Total
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2014 52,338 80,153 132,591
2018 59,732 249,383 309,115
2022 32,715 232,295 265,010
2026 31,421 384,304 415,725
Thursday was the slowest day so far, with 86K in person votes cast. (For what it’s worth, Thursday was the slowest day of the first week in 2018, too.) And yet, as you can see, we’re more than 30% ahead of 2018’s pace, and nearly double that of 2022, while as noted before being past the final EV total for all of 2014. We’re nearly halfway to 2018’s final tally of 855K, and more than halfway to 2022’s 750K. Vote if you haven’t, and work to get others to vote if you have.
Three more items of interest. One, from Tarrant County:
Some candidates running for election in Tarrant County have called for extended hours at early voting sites as some voters wait hours in line.
Democrats Kevin Burge and Nathan Smith have called for the county to extend early voting hours after two-hour waits on Monday, the first day of early voting.
A spokesperson for Tarrant County did not respond to an emailed request for interview with the elections department sent Wednesday. Clint Ludwig, the elections in administrator in Tarrant County, did not return a Thursday morning phone call.
Burge, who is running for U.S. House District 24, said voters showed up for the election and it’s time for the county to show up for voters.
“They did their part,” Burge said in the release. “The county has the ability to keep polls open later, and it should.”
It should, but we know it won’t. But do keep pushing them on it.
Two:
There is something deeply wrong with a political system that allows one trillionaire to buy his own personal U.S. Senator. https://x.com/elonmusk/statu/elonmusk/status/2112934688557818190
— James Talarico (@jamestalarico) 7:13 PM – 21 October 2026
Not much to add there. And three, this story on James Talarico’s messaging operation is worth your time to read. Whatever happens here, we will all take something from how Talarico campaigned.