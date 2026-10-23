November 2026 Day Four EV totals: A little slower but still fast

No prologue today, we’re going right in. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Four 2026 totals are here. Before I get to the table, here’s the Day Three Derek Ryan report, and a brief excerpt:

2026 vs. 2022 or 2018

As a reminder, I would love to be able to make daily comparisons to who is voting this year to where things stood at a similar point in 2018. Unfortunately, in 2018, counties weren’t required to submit their lists of early voters on a daily basis. During that cycle, I was only tracking early voting behavior for the top 20 largest counties. Therefore, including a comparison to 2018 wouldn’t be a true apples-to-apples comparison.

Why do I think 2018 would be a better comparison? The similarities of what we are likely to see this year align closer to that election than they do 2022:

-It’s a midterm with a Republican in the White House.

-It’s Donald Trump in the White House.

-There is a US Senate race at the top of the ticket in Texas. (There wasn’t one on the ballot in 2022.)

-Democrats have rallied and are enthusiastic about their candidate at the top of the ticket.

No offense to anyone on the ballot in 2022, but from a statewide perspective, 2022 was kind of a low energy election in Texas. Turnout that year was 7% lower than what we saw in 2018.

Age

As with every election, I like to keep an eye on what the splits are based on the age of voters. But before I get started discussing that, I would like to point out that my reports for this election have different age splits than I have used in the past. On reports for the primary election (and in previous years), I had splits of 18-29, 30-49, 50-69, and 70+. My reports now have splits of 18-29, 30-44, 45-64, and 65+. I made the change because more polling firms tend to use these splits and I wanted to be able to make it easier to compare actual turnout data to who was polled.

Currently, voters age 18 to 29 make up 8% of all votes cast. That doesn’t sound like a significant amount (and maybe it’s not when you consider that 45% of the vote is from voters age 65+), but the thing to note here is that their share of votes cast more closely matches what we saw from the group in 2024 than in 2022. In terms of raw numbers, there have been 100,000 more votes cast by 18-29 year olds this year than in 2022.

County Data

If you review the statewide report linked below, you will notice I have added a turnout map by county on page two. In addition to that map, I am also including a document which shows turnout by county. In future reports, I will highlight some specific counties which could impact the results, but right now, I will begin by highlighting my favorite county…

Loving County has seen 14 people vote. That is a turnout rate of 10%. If eight more people vote, they would reach the statewide turnout percentage.