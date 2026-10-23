Feds arrest Fort Bend County Tax Assessor

This is obviously not good.

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner was arrested by federal agents on Thursday and accused of embezzling funds in order to pay two people to work no-show jobs while being paid by the county.

Turner and the two other people, Shemerrylyn Fields and Victor Calvin Ewing, were charged with conspiracy, theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and wire fraud, said Aaron Reitz, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. If convicted each faces decades in prison.

Turner is alleged to have paid Fields to take care of her ailing elderly mother, though she was ostensibly hired to work for the tax office. Ewing, the father of Turner’s adult son, was given a job as a “department coordinator” in Fort Bend County. In reality, Ewing was working a full-time job for an airline at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities alleged.

“Under Turner’s leadership, employees could literally just phone it in,” Reitz said. “They’d call in in the morning, say they’re at work, call in at the end of the day, say they’re done, fill out a work log, filling in a bunch of fake nonsense about what they’ve been doing all day.”

[…]

Allegations about Turner first surfaced in 2025, amid reports that Fort Bend County investigators had obtained search warrants for the employees’ phones. The investigators were acting on a complaint made to the auditor’s office by a former tax-office employee, according to reports.

The auditor reviewed payroll and time records, and then referred the case to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s in January 2025, according to the Fort Bend Independent, a community news site in Fort Bend County. The investigators who seized phones were seeking communications about the care of Turner’s mother, Cornelia Smith, who was living in Houston.

The search warrant affidavits alleged Fields provided care to Smith from March 2024 until June 2024. She was on the county payroll during those times. Investigators noted that Fields’ payroll and time sheet records didn’t consistently match her badge swipes at a tax-office location until June 2024, four months after she was hired.

[…]

According to earlier reports, Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton recused himself from the investigation because he had represented Turner in private practice. By the end of 2025, the prosecution of a state case had been taken over by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Reitz on Thursday said he had no information about the state-level investigation. While a Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant stood with Reitz at the podium, he was not joined by anyone from Fort Bend or Harris counties. It’s unclear when federal authorities joined the investigation into Turner.

Turner and Fields both appeared before a federal magistrate judge just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Fields was appointed a public defender, while Turner said she had hired her own counsel. Neither was immediately released because they had not completed interviews with the federal probation office.

Turner’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“She maintains her innocence and looks forward to making her case in court,” said Paul Morgan, Fields’ court-appointed defense attorney.