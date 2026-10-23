Feds arrest Fort Bend County Tax Assessor

This is obviously not good.
Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner was arrested by federal agents on Thursday and accused of embezzling funds in order to pay two people to work no-show jobs while being paid by the county.
Turner and the two other people, Shemerrylyn Fields and Victor Calvin Ewing, were charged with conspiracy, theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and wire fraud, said Aaron Reitz, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. If convicted each faces decades in prison.
Turner is alleged to have paid Fields to take care of her ailing elderly mother, though she was ostensibly hired to work for the tax office. Ewing, the father of Turner’s adult son, was given a job as a “department coordinator” in Fort Bend County. In reality, Ewing was working a full-time job for an airline at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities alleged.
“Under Turner’s leadership, employees could literally just phone it in,” Reitz said. “They’d call in in the morning, say they’re at work, call in at the end of the day, say they’re done, fill out a work log, filling in a bunch of fake nonsense about what they’ve been doing all day.”
[…]
Allegations about Turner first surfaced in 2025, amid reports that Fort Bend County investigators had obtained search warrants for the employees’ phones. The investigators were acting on a complaint made to the auditor’s office by a former tax-office employee, according to reports.
The auditor reviewed payroll and time records, and then referred the case to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s in January 2025, according to the Fort Bend Independent, a community news site in Fort Bend County. The investigators who seized phones were seeking communications about the care of Turner’s mother, Cornelia Smith, who was living in Houston.
The search warrant affidavits alleged Fields provided care to Smith from March 2024 until June 2024. She was on the county payroll during those times. Investigators noted that Fields’ payroll and time sheet records didn’t consistently match her badge swipes at a tax-office location until June 2024, four months after she was hired.
[…]
According to earlier reports, Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton recused himself from the investigation because he had represented Turner in private practice. By the end of 2025, the prosecution of a state case had been taken over by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
Reitz on Thursday said he had no information about the state-level investigation. While a Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant stood with Reitz at the podium, he was not joined by anyone from Fort Bend or Harris counties. It’s unclear when federal authorities joined the investigation into Turner.
Turner and Fields both appeared before a federal magistrate judge just after 2 p.m. Thursday.
Fields was appointed a public defender, while Turner said she had hired her own counsel. Neither was immediately released because they had not completed interviews with the federal probation office.
Turner’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
“She maintains her innocence and looks forward to making her case in court,” said Paul Morgan, Fields’ court-appointed defense attorney.
Turner was elected in 2020 and re-elected in 2024. She had previously faced federal charges, before she was elected – in 2016, she was indicted for violating court orders and misusing the federal court system to try to stave off a foreclosure. She eventually pleaded guilty to a contempt of court charge, paid a fine and served a year of probation. I don’t know Carmen Turner, I don’t know anything about this story other than what I’ve read in the last day or so, I don’t have any idea what her defense might look like. I do know that Aaron Reitz is a weasel, and I have no reason to trust him, and that was before I read this.
Federal authorities on Thursday charged a prominent Virginia Democrat with racketeering and a money laundering conspiracy as part of an alleged public corruption case involving a cannabis business she co-owns.
Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump who is one of the most powerful Democrats in the state, surrendered to authorities Thursday. She was also charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana. A half dozen others, including Lucas’ daughters, were also in custody and charged in the alleged scheme.
The investigation into the 82-year-old Lucas predates the Trump administration, NBC News previously reported. But the Justice Department’s move, just 12 days before a midterm election, is unusual, as federal authorities have typically avoided taking overt investigative steps against political figures so close to an election. Lucas is not up for re-election this year but has ties to prominent Democrats who are on the ballot.
Lucas said in a statement on social media that she will not be intimidated, or back down.
“Today, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the full weight of the federal government have been wielded against an 82-year-old great-grandmother,” Lucas wrote. “I grew up under Jim Crow. I’ve seen what happens when people in power try to silence those who stand up to them. I spent my life fighting back and I’m not stopping now.”
Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel traveled to in Norfolk, Virginia for a press conference announcing the charges.
Blanche said that Lucas, who has been a public servant for years, put her own financial interests above the people she was elected to serve.
“The Department of Justice intends to prove that Senator Lucas violated the trust of the people of Portsmouth and Chesapeake, Virginia, and of her state senate colleagues,” he said. “Her first duty should have been looking out for her constituents before herself.”
Lucas’ attorneys said they were “surprised and disheartened to learn this morning that the United States Government filed these charges and arrested Senator Lucas and members of her family.”
They said the press conference by Blanche and other officials was “highly unusual” and misleading.
The Justice Department has brought several controversial cases against Trump’s political targets in his second term. Three weeks before the midterms, federal officials searched the home of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Ohmar of Minnesota in an immigration-related investigation and seized her phone. She has said she will not be silenced.
The Justice Department has typically not brought political cases within 60 days of an election, but the Blanche on Thursday dismissed those concerns. “It’s not even a rule, it’s a practice,” he said. He noted Lucas wasn’t up for reelection.
Again, I don’t know anything more than what’s been in these stories. But come on, you can smell the ratfucking from here. Whatever the merits of these cases, none of them couldn’t have waited three more weeks, or hell, three more months. All of this is politically driven, and we know what motivated them. None of us have to accept any of this on face value. The Trib has more on the Carmen Turner story.