November 2026 Day Five EV totals: Abbott’s lamentations

Let’s all enjoy a little Greg Abbott freakout, shall we?

With his political future on the line, Gov. Greg Abbott issued his darkest prediction yet for what could happen if Republican voters don’t start showing up in bigger numbers at the polls. “If we lose Texas, there’s no chance ever for the future of the United States,” Abbott told conservative radio host Sean Hannity. Abbott’s dire warning comes as he barnstorms through Texas, particularly in Republican strongholds, pleading with the GOP faithful to get to the polls. Voter turnout in blue areas like Houston, Dallas and San Antonio has been well ahead of Republican areas, increasing the pressure on Abbott and other Republicans to amp up their message to their supporters to balance out the turnout. “Whether you’re happy or not, we’ve got to realize what’s at stake here,” said Abbott, who is battling Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa in what polls show is the closest race of his career. “And if anybody stays home and doesn’t go vote, it’s going to put Texas at risk. It’s going to put the United States at risk.” He and Hannity on Monday warned that a blue Texas would devastate the chances of Republicans winning future presidential elections. “If Texas ever goes blue, they know they will have a stranglehold on the Electoral College and presidential elections,” Hannity said of Democrats. Abbott answered: “You’re spot on.”

Keep on sweating, Greg. If there is a just and merciful God, you two d-bags will never get another restful night of sleep again.

The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Five 2026 totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 54,300 104,147 158,447 2018 65,232 315,030 380,262 2022 38,810 287,425 326,235 2026 32,713 479,409 512,122

That’s 95K in person voters, ticking back up after Thursday’s low. With the first five days in, I was curious to see what we might expect for the final five weekdays. Here’s what the in person voting numbers look like for the first five versus the last five over these three previous cycles:

Year First5 Last5 Ratio ============================= 2014 104,147 170,143 1.63 2018 315,030 336,974 1.07 2022 287,425 338,138 1.18

I just did in person totals because the Day One mail totals skew the rest of those numbers. Both 2014 and 2022 followed the usual pattern of early voting, in which the last two days are the heaviest, often by a lot. In 2018, the level didn’t go up much at the end, presumably because of the sustained enthusiasm from the start. As such, I’d expect something similar this year, which is to say a modest increase over the first five days. That would suggest something like about 513K in person votes over the last five days. That would put us over a million, and that’s before we include the weekend, which I’d expect would generate another 125-150K on its own, and without including the remaining mail ballots. And who knows, maybe the enthusiasm will continue to build. Only one way to find out. Here again is Chris Tackett on Tarrant County. Let’s kick some butt this weekend, and build on the momentum beginning on Monday.

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