The Russians are coming for Talarico, too

Be on the lookout.

On Tuesday, an X account attributed to a Texas man named Zyron Lewis posted a video of Lewis claiming that in 2012, when he was a middle school student, he was sexually assaulted by James Talarico, the Democratic Senate candidate in Texas. This allegation—which zapped across the internet—was quickly debunked. Talarico was indeed a middle school teacher at that time, and a Zyron Lewis had been a student of his. But the Zyron Lewis in the video was not the real Zyron Lewis. The real Lewis told a factchecking site he had never been abused by Talarico, and X subsequently suspended the interloper.

This attempt to smear Talarico had a familiar ring, for it was similar to an operation mounted by a Russian disinformation network in 2024 that cooked up and spread a similar allegation about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, then the Democratic vice presidential candidate. The network fabricated a video that falsely claimed Walz had inappropriately touched a foreign exchange student when he was a high school teacher.

Disinformation trackers who analyzed the Talarico smear have attributed it to the same Russian outfit, Storm-1516, that targeted Walz. The Talarico hit is the latest indication that Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s disinformation agents are once again meddling in an American election.

As Mother Jones and other outlets have reported, for about a month, Russian operatives have been circulating fake videos on US social media platforms that hurl scurrilous allegations at Democrats. These videos—made to resemble reports from such news outlets as CNN and Mother Jones—have falsely alleged, for example, that a Democratic gubernatorial candidate recruited minors into sex work and “while working for the Girl Scouts…organized sex parties for members of the Democratic Party.”

Another video claimed that a different Democratic gubernatorial nominee had sold crack to college students, “resulting in 17 deaths.” Some of these videos said a new book that I supposedly wrote—titled Enemies of Democracy for Dummies—was the source of these disclosures, and that this book details 300 criminal and scandalous acts committed by Democratic candidates.

There is no such book. My actual new book is called How Russia Won: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the Fight for America, and it covers the decade-long twilight war Moscow has been waging against the United States, a shadow campaign that includes disinformation and influence operations mounted against every US election since 2016 to help Donald Trump. It details that smear operation Russian agents aimed at Walz in 2024, which resulted in tens of millions of Americans seeing the false charge.

The false claims hurled by Putin’s disinfo crew at Democratic candidates in this election appear to have been nipped in the bud. But these disinformation operations suggest that Putin wants Trump to hold on to Congress—not surprising, given the president’s recent moves to tighten his bond with Putin and reduce, if not end, US support for Ukraine. And while the Russian effort to spread sleazy false allegations against Democrats has not yet seemed to have paid off, there’s still time left. Moreover, Putin’s operatives are most likely preparing to do what they can to exacerbate any chaos or crisis that Trump attempts to generate before, during, and after Election Day. The Talarico smear might have been smothered before it could damage his campaign, but it’s a warning sign.