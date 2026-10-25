November 2026 Day Six EV totals: Saturday’s all right for voting

I’m going to lead with this tidbit from Levi Asher, writing about the first four days of early voting in Harris County:

Four days into early voting, Harris County is 57% ahead of its 2022 pace. I wanted to know whether that was the usual voters showing up early, or new people. It’s new people. The regulars — people who voted in 2020, 2022 and 2024 — have turned out at almost exactly 2022’s pace. 231,595 of them so far, against 231,723 at this point in 2022. Same people, same numbers. Everything above that line is voters who skipped at least one of the last three generals. They are 31% of in-person ballots. They look nothing like the regulars: 38% under 35 (vs 8%), 36% Hispanic (vs 18%), and 59% have never voted in a primary (vs 21%). That last number is the one I’d sit with. Six in ten of the people driving this turnout have never voted in a primary.

Interesting indeed. Here’s his Facebook page if you want to follow his updates.

The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Six 2026 totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 57,546 127,788 185,334 2018 73,878 394,671 468,549 2022 42,202 329,223 371,425 2026 34,954 546,651 581,605

There were 67K in person votes cast yesterday, with another 2K mail ballots returned. That makes yesterday the lightest day so far – today will be the lightest, as Sunday has the shortest hours – and the first day that was smaller than 2018, where 79K in person votes had been cast. I don’t know that there’s anything to be made of that. It’s important to remember that back in 2018, early voting hours in the first week were only 8 AM to 4:30 PM on those first five days, so the Saturday served as release valve for the people who didn’t have the time to vote before then. Indeed, the Saturday totals in both 2022 and 2024, when we had the full 7 AM to 7 PM hours we have now, were less than those of the first five days. (2020 had that extra week of early voting because of the pandemic, so we can’t make a direct comparison.) This may just be the new normal pattern now.

Anyway. We’ll see what Week Two brings. Here’s the Day Five Derek Ryan report, and here’s Chris Tackett on Tarrant County. We’re in crunch time now, so keep working it all the way through.

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