More on Emilio Andrade Covarrubias

May he rest in peace.

A funeral will be held Monday for the Dallas man who died in an ICE processing center in Laredo last weekend.

As the family of Emilio Andrade Covarrubias prepares to lay him to rest, questions remain surrounding his death at the Rio Grande Processing Center.

The 56-year-old man originally from Hidalgo, Mexico, was a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. who had lived in Dallas’ Casa View neighborhood with his wife and four kids for decades.

Immigration officials had taken him into custody in June, alleging he had obtained his residency fraudulently for failing to disclose a 2004 arrest.

His family alleges he was denied his medication while in detention. ICE maintains he received proper medical care.

“We believe he did not receive the medical attention he desperately needed,” his daughter Stefani Andrade wrote on the GoFundMe page she had set up for her father. “His passing has left our family devastated, heartbroken, and struggling to come to terms with such an unexpected loss.”

In a statement earlier this week, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs called on U.S. officials to conduct an “exhaustive and transparent investigation” into the circumstances surrounding Andrade Covarrubia’s death.

According to the statement, this is the 18th death of a Mexican citizen while in ICE custody in the U.S. since January 2025.

Mexican authorities also called on the Webb County district attorney to investigate Andrade Covarrubia’s death.