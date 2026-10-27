Once more with rural voters

Let them be disaffected, and let them express that at the ballot box.

Joie Miller moved to rural Grimes County to raise her daughter hunting, fishing and spending time with her grandparents on their 100-acre ranch. Then Elon Musk announced he was constructing the world’s largest building a little more than a mile from her in-laws’ property.

The Terafab semiconductor factory, which Musk has projected will be 50 times larger than the Pentagon, will produce computer chips for artificial intelligence. As construction kicked off, trucks rumbled past their property day and night. Big chunks of ash rained down.

Miller, 31, started investigating, joining the ranks of outraged rural Texans who have seen wide open spaces suddenly sold off to support the state’s rapacious growth. The more she dug, the more Miller, a born-and-raised Republican, came to blame the party that’s run the state her whole life.

“You just look around and think, are things better or worse, and if they’re worse, who has been in charge?” she said.

Rural Republicans have long been the floodwall that’s held back hopes of a blue wave big enough to flip Texas. While they make up less than one-fifth of the electorate, rural voters turn out and vote red at such high rates they’ve reliably undercut Democratic gains in cities and suburbs. In what’s shaping up to be a razor-tight midterm election, Republicans are counting on these votes more than ever to hold onto Texas’ powerful statewide offices.

But some rural voters are revolting, angry over the sudden proliferation of data centers, massive power lines and other physical manifestations of the state’s relentless development.

Miller said she’s planning to vote Democratic for the first time in her life.

“The Republican Party doesn’t seem to care about us right now,” Miller said. “They do this every single time, where they say they’re going to fix a problem, despite having had decades to fix it, and I think a lot of us are sick of it.”

As early voting kicks off, the rural Republican firewall is showing its first real cracks since the Obama era, the last time a statewide Democrat broke 25% of the rural vote. James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, are polling north of 30% in rural Texas, with Talarico hitting 42% in a late-September Fox News survey.

When he nearly bested Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, Democrat Beto O’Rourke won a narrow majority of non-rural counties but was undone by Cruz’s 75% share in rural Texas. O’Rourke would have had to swing the rural margin 15 points in his favor to have changed the outcome, a Texas Tribune analysis found.

This cycle, Democrats are proposing a marriage of convenience to frustrated moderates, open-minded independents and disenchanted MAGA populists, asking them to put aside culture war differences in the face of shared causes, like data centers.

“If Democrats break through in rural Texas, it will be because Republican leadership was caught flat-footed by a new issue,” said Ali Zaidi, a Democratic political consultant who oversaw rural outreach for Mike Collier’s 2018 and 2022 lieutenant governor races. “Because on the fundamentals — low taxation, business climate, conservative values — they’ve got those locked down and there’s nothing a Democrat can do to explain that away.”

[…]

Even now, many of the Republicans planning to cross party lines are doing so for individual races, not as a wholesale embrace of the blue team. Hinojosa has asked voters to look at her record on specific issues, rather than the (D) next to her name.

“I’m not asking voters to trust Democrats,” she said at The Texas Tribune Festival. “It’s hard enough to get people to trust me.”

Hinojosa has also tried to home in on areas where rural Republicans tend to disagree with the party at large, like public education. In the Legislature, Hinojosa joined forces with rural Republicans who opposed school vouchers, fearing it would worsen perennial budget shortfalls. Many of those lawmakers were ousted with Abbott’s help and replaced with pro-voucher votes, an affront that’s not been forgotten in these communities, said Byron Cook, a former Republican state legislator from Corsicana.

“This program is to the detriment of rural areas that depend on public education,” Cook said. “That’s why rural legislators resisted it, until the political pressure became so great that many of them were forced to make a decision that went against the strong feelings of their districts.”

Cook, a moderate Republican who often clashed with the conservative wings of the party, said he’s backing Hinojosa and has heard from a surprising array of Republicans following suit. The data center backlash is the face of a much wider set of frustrations, old and new, that rural Texas has been dealing with, he said, including vouchers, the state’s THC ban, Flock cameras, threats of a border barrier in Big Bend National Park and the endless growth reshaping their way of life.

Nine counties that were considered rural in 2018 have surpassed the 50,000 resident benchmark, five of them growing by more than 10% as subdivisions and shopping centers move in. Navarro County, southeast of Dallas where Cook and Ellis live, is one of them.

“This is the traditional backbone of the party, hard-working, family people,” Cook said. “Elected officials need to show that they truly care about rural residents and don’t take them for granted, and right now, I don’t think rural Texas has been respected the way it should be.”