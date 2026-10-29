Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders form a union

The Dallas Cowboys have recognized the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association as a union, per a joint announcement released by the two entities Friday. The move represents a significant step in the cheerleaders’ long-standing push for better wages and benefits.
“After meaningful discussion between the Cowboys organization and the newly formed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association (DCCA) regarding their request for recognition, the Cowboys and DCCA are pleased to announce the Cowboys organization has agreed to recognize the DCCA as the collective bargaining representative for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” the statement read.
“The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are an esteemed part of the Cowboys organization, deeply respected for the talent and dedication they exhibit. They remain one of the most sought-after opportunities for talented dancers worldwide.”
One of the world’s most recognizable cheerleading squads, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been a staple of the organization since the 1960s. Grievances over the cheerleaders’ compensation, which previously resulted in a 2018 lawsuit, resurfaced after the premiere of the Netflix documentary series “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” in 2024. The series quickly became one of Netflix’s top 10 shows.
Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the cheerleaders received a 400 percent pay raise. One former team member told The New York Times the new contract restructured pay for game days and other appearances but did not include health insurance. That same cheerleader told The Times she previously made $15 an hour and $500 for each appearance during her fifth year with the team in 2024.
Whatever they’re earning now, they’re worth a lot more than that. I hope this enables them to access that worth. As the story notes, they are not the first NFL cheerleading squad to unionize. The Buffalo Bills cheerleaders won the right to form a union in 1995, but it eventually disbanded. May the DCC have better fortune, and lead the way for the rest of the squads, who also deserve a lot more than they’re currently getting. The Chron has more.