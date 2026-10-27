You should be embarrassed to make an AI slop political ad

One hundred percent loser behavior.

A contentious race for Fort Bend County Judge has now entered an even weirder phase for the region: AI political advertisements.

Republican Daniel Wong, who is currently serving as the interim judge after former judge K.P. George was removed from the position, reportedly shared a video on his official Facebook account that highlighted four different Black people, all of whom had his support in the November election against Democratic candidate Dexter McCoy.

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The video has been shared by the Fort Bend County Republican Party. Numerous conservatives on Facebook have touted the video and Wong as the right candidate for Fort Bend County.

Except there’s one very glaring problem. The video is AI-generated.

While the people involved in the video have been determined to be real, as one of the women happened to be a poll worker for Wong, the statements and images are not. In one clip, the building behind a man is clearly warped, as is the Daniel Wong hat he’s wearing. Each man and woman in the video have the same voice and vocal tone.

The messaging has also struck a nerve with some Black voters who found the video.

“We’re not looking for handouts,” Erika Harrison, an attorney and noted political commentator said in a video uploaded to Instagram. “We’re looking for deeper policies that can impact us, our children and the generations after us.”

Wong has yet to publicly address the AI video, but comments on the post have called it “AI slop,” “embarrassing,” and “unethical.”

McCoy, in a video shared on Facebook in September, jabbed back at Wong with an ad stating, “This is not AI” highlighting his community outreach. The video already adds to a lengthy cache of AI-related political ads used by Texas politicians during this political season, including Lt. Gov Dan Patrick using a football field that happened to have six sides.