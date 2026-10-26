November 2026 Day Seven EV totals: Sunday funday

Here, from email, is an update from Levi Asher about Saturday:

Saturday came in at 67,242 in-person voters in Harris County. I said 60,000 to 72,000 would be normal, so on volume it was a normal Saturday. The county is at 581,580 ballots, 56% ahead of 2022.

The crowd was not normal. Regulars, people who voted in 2020, 2022 and 2024, fell 35% from Friday. Infrequent voters fell 19%. So 42% of Saturday’s voters had skipped at least one of the last three generals, and that share has risen every day.

The regulars are running out: they are now 4% behind their own 2022 pace. The infrequent voters are not. Their daily count has held between 28,000 and 34,000 all week while the regulars fell by half. The rest of early voting belongs to them.

Mail is still 21% behind 2022’s pace.

Sunday is a short day. Monday is the test: above about 95,000 looks like 2018, under 80,000 is the 2024 pattern.