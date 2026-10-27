November 2026 Day Eight EV totals: A slower start

Checking in on El Paso:

El Paso County is on track to record its highest-ever early voting turnout for a midterm election, results of the first week of balloting indicate. The surge in early voting is driven in part by people who haven’t been frequent voters in previous El Paso elections, according to an El Paso Matters analysis of county voting data. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico is the most prominent race on the ballot, but dozens of other statewide and local contests await El Paso voters. Almost a third of people who cast early votes so far this year didn’t vote in El Paso in the last midterm in 2022. One in eight didn’t vote in El Paso in the 2024 presidential election. Through seven days of early voting that ended Sunday, more than 95,000 El Paso County residents had cast ballots, or 18% of registered voters. That’s 78% more than the turnout at the same point of the last midterm election in 2022. The biggest midterm early voting turnout to date in El Paso County was 2018, when El Paso’s Beto O’Rourke was the Democrats’ nominee to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. This year’s turnout through the first seven days of early voting is higher than 2018 at the same point.

El Paso was huge for Beto in 2018, much better than in 2022. If El Paso is performing at Beto-in-2018 levels or better, it’s a good sign. Turnout alone, especially just early voting turnout, doesn’t mean that James Talarico or anyone else will perform at the level that Beto did in 2018, but the conditions are there for it to happen.

The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Eight 2026 totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 57,929 163,275 221,204 2018 78,580 494,712 573,292 2022 45,167 407,599 452,766 2026 39,012 666,988 706,000

That was 79K in person votes on Monday, so per Levi Asher’s weekend updates Monday was consistent with a 2024-style second week. Still well above 2018 levels, and 2018 had a weird dip on its second Wednesday as well as a much gentler upslope on the last days. We’re still on track to surpass all of 2022’s early votes today, and to hit one million early votes by the end of the week. But it’s clear we’re mostly finished with the hardcore voters – I figure a lot of the remainders who are still planning to vote are the Election Day traditionalists – and so we’re seeing a different crowd now. Here’s Chris Tackett on the first week of EV in Tarrant County, and here’s Derek Ryan’s statewide report, in which he estimates we’ll hit 7.5 million early voters by the end of the week. Have you voted yet?

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