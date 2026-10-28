Harris County prepares for election meddling

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.
Polls show U.S. Senate nominee Ken Paxton may become the first Republican candidate to lose a statewide election in Texas in more than 30 years, leading advocates to worry that Paxton and President Donald Trump could leverage federal resources and Paxton’s role as Texas Attorney General to disrupt the election.
From the specter of immigration agents at polling locations to the seizure of ballot boxes amid baseless claims of fraud, many worry the election will test the limits of American democracy – and that these efforts could target Harris County, the state’s largest and a Democratic powerhouse. But Harris County officials and democracy organizations say they, and the electoral system, are prepared to fight any challenges that may arise.
“We can imagine those plainclothes, masked federal agents without warrants or badges showing up at the polling places to intimidate our fellow Texans from voting,” former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke at an Oct. 20 rally in Houston. “You can imagine that on election night (Trump) says: ‘Illegal immigrants are voting in record numbers in the Third Ward in Houston, in San Antonio and El Paso. I have ordered the National Guard to seize the ballot boxes to stop this fraud.’ That will be our moment of truth.”
Acting on debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 election Trump lost, the FBI seized ballots in Georgia in January. Trump has since pushed states to turn over sensitive voter registration data, mandate stricter identification requirements at the ballot box and limit voting by mail, though courts have often blocked these efforts.
Trump’s Department of Justice also plans to ramp up the use of federal poll monitors this fall, and this month demanded that California set aside ballots allegedly sent to noncitizens, then sued to preemptively block a U.S. Senate election in Alaska if the Democrat wins.
Then there’s Paxton, the state’s top law enforcement official, who has a dubious legal history. Paxton sued to overturn elections in four states after the 2020 election in support of Trump’s baseless allegations, then spoke at Trump’s Jan. 6 rally before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Legislature last year also gave Paxton a new tool, passing a bill to restore his ability to unilaterally prosecute election fraud crimes after a Texas court in 2021 said the attorney general could only take up such cases if a local prosecutor requested help.
For Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, however, it’s just another election.
Sporting her typical cheery confidence, the county’s chief elections officer said her office has spent the better part of the year preparing for November while running a “marathon” of other contests.
Her staff has run drills, distributed refreshers on who can and cannot be within 100 feet of a polling location and worked to ensure any efforts to disrupt the election fail, Hudspeth said.
“We’re prepared to make sure that we run a good, flowing election,” Hudspeth said. “I’m confident in my leadership and all our offices, including the state of Texas Secretary of State.”
Commissioners Court also recently granted County Attorney Abbie Kamin authority to quickly file election litigation should the need arise.
“We have been focused on this not just since last week or the week before,” Kamin said. “We have been preparing for this.”
Where Trump and Paxton are involved, “the worst” covers a vast amount of ground. I look at it this way, there’s nothing we can do to stop these assholes from filing whatever bullshit enters their weak little minds, but there’s plenty we can do to prepare for it, and there’s plenty we can do to fight it when and if it happens. And also, not for nothing but the bigger the win, the more ludicrous the challenges will be. Everything we’re all doing now to get out to vote is fighting this before it happens.
I have a ton of faith in Teneshia Hudspeth and her staff – you should listen to my interview with her, we talked about this stuff – and in County Attorney Abbie Kamin, and in the lawyers and democracy-protection organizations that have been gearing up for this. But it’s not just on them, it’s on all of us, to pay attention, to stand for the truth, to speak out, and to demand that election results be honored. All of the legal preparations are great and vital, but the time may come when we the people will have to get loud and visible, to make sure our voices are heard. It shouldn’t come to that, and I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if it does come to that, be ready and willing to do your part. We all will have to.