Harris County prepares for election meddling

Prepare for the worst, hope for the best.

Where Trump and Paxton are involved, “the worst” covers a vast amount of ground. I look at it this way, there’s nothing we can do to stop these assholes from filing whatever bullshit enters their weak little minds, but there’s plenty we can do to prepare for it, and there’s plenty we can do to fight it when and if it happens. And also, not for nothing but the bigger the win, the more ludicrous the challenges will be. Everything we’re all doing now to get out to vote is fighting this before it happens.

I have a ton of faith in Teneshia Hudspeth and her staff – you should listen to my interview with her, we talked about this stuff – and in County Attorney Abbie Kamin, and in the lawyers and democracy-protection organizations that have been gearing up for this. But it’s not just on them, it’s on all of us, to pay attention, to stand for the truth, to speak out, and to demand that election results be honored. All of the legal preparations are great and vital, but the time may come when we the people will have to get loud and visible, to make sure our voices are heard. It shouldn’t come to that, and I hope it doesn’t come to that, but if it does come to that, be ready and willing to do your part. We all will have to.

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