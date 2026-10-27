DCCC CD09 poll: Mealer 48, Gutierrez 47

From the inbox:
Democrat Leticia Gutierrez is locked in a dead heat with Republican Alex Mealer in Texas’ 9th Congressional District, according to new polling.
The findings show that a seat Donald Trump carried by 20 points in 2024 has transformed into one of the most competitive races in the country in the closing weeks of the election. The survey of 490 likely general election voters found Gutierrez trailing Mealer by just a single point, 47% to 48%, with only 5% of voters remaining undecided. With a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points, the race is effectively tied heading into November.
“Texans in the 9th District are fed up with politics as usual and are ready for real accountability,” said Leticia Gutierrez. “Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, and their allies thought they could draw lines to protect themselves, but this community knows when it’s being taken for granted. Working families here are feeling the squeeze every single day, and they are tired of politicians who prioritize extreme partisan agendas over lowering costs and raising wages. Our campaign has built unprecedented momentum because voters want a representative from the community who answers directly to them.”
The dead heat reflects a broader collapse in support for the Republican agenda across TX-09. Despite voters recalling a +20-point margin for Donald Trump in 2024, the president’s approval rating has plummeted to 17 points underwater in the district, sitting at 37% approval and 54% disapproval. Trump’s toxic standing explains why Alex Mealer is now frantically scrubbing all signs and mentions of Trump from her campaign materials, website, and social media in a desperate bid to distance herself from the unpopular MAGA brand in the closing days of the race.
In recent weeks, Democratic momentum has continued to surge across TX-09, bolstered by high-profile endorsements and powerful grassroots energy:
- Gutierrez has locked in key national endorsements from Elect Democratic Women and CHC BOLD PAC—which highlighted the urgency of electing a battleground leader who reflects the district—alongside an endorsement from the Houston Chronicle editorial board praising her deep community roots. She has also built a formidable labor coalition, with Local 24 President Gabriel Garza announcing the collective endorsement of International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Locals 24, 28, 1351, 1438, and 1530, joining the Texas AFL-CIO, Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, CWA District 6, Texas AFT, and the National Association of Letter Carriers.
- Major nonpartisan forecasters—including the Cook Political Report, Inside Elections, and Sabato’s Crystal Ball—have all shifted the race toward Gutierrez, with Fox News also recently moving the contest in Democrats’ direction.
- USA TODAY designated Texas’ 9th District as one of three U.S. House races in Texas worrying Republicans this fall, spotlighting the seat as one of the most competitive battlegrounds in the state.
- National Republicans and allied groups have sounded the alarm in what was drawn to be a safe seat—with more than six PACs, including Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. network and Elon Musk’s America PAC, pouring nearly $1.5 million into the district in an eleventh-hour attempt to shore up Mealer.
This goes along with the two earlier polls, one internal and one nonpartisan, showing this as a six-point race. This is obviously a better result – and also an internal poll – but it’s not terribly far out of line with the others. All I know about it is from that press release and this tweet:
DCCC internal poll of #TX09 (Trump+20 in 2024):
Alex Mealer (R) – 48%
Leticia Gutierrez (D) – 47%
Senate:
James Talarico (D) – 50%
Ken Paxton (R) – 45%
Governor:
Gina Hinojosa (D) – 50%
Greg Abbott (R) – 46%
Trump approval:
Approve – 37%
Disapprove – 54%
490LV, Oct. 20-22
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) 7:05 PM – 24 October 2026
Make of it what you will. For a race that wasn’t on the radar at all a few months ago, that’s a remarkable amount of polling done on it.