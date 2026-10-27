DCCC CD09 poll: Mealer 48, Gutierrez 47

From the inbox:

Democrat Leticia Gutierrez is locked in a dead heat with Republican Alex Mealer in Texas’ 9th Congressional District, according to new polling.

The findings show that a seat Donald Trump carried by 20 points in 2024 has transformed into one of the most competitive races in the country in the closing weeks of the election. The survey of 490 likely general election voters found Gutierrez trailing Mealer by just a single point, 47% to 48%, with only 5% of voters remaining undecided. With a margin of error of ±4.4 percentage points, the race is effectively tied heading into November.

“Texans in the 9th District are fed up with politics as usual and are ready for real accountability,” said Leticia Gutierrez. “Donald Trump, Greg Abbott, and their allies thought they could draw lines to protect themselves, but this community knows when it’s being taken for granted. Working families here are feeling the squeeze every single day, and they are tired of politicians who prioritize extreme partisan agendas over lowering costs and raising wages. Our campaign has built unprecedented momentum because voters want a representative from the community who answers directly to them.”

The dead heat reflects a broader collapse in support for the Republican agenda across TX-09. Despite voters recalling a +20-point margin for Donald Trump in 2024, the president’s approval rating has plummeted to 17 points underwater in the district, sitting at 37% approval and 54% disapproval. Trump’s toxic standing explains why Alex Mealer is now frantically scrubbing all signs and mentions of Trump from her campaign materials, website, and social media in a desperate bid to distance herself from the unpopular MAGA brand in the closing days of the race.

In recent weeks, Democratic momentum has continued to surge across TX-09, bolstered by high-profile endorsements and powerful grassroots energy: