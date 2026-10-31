A data point in the “can voters really change their minds” debate

Meet one who did.

The Ford Expedition rumbled to a stop and Cindy Banda’s bedazzled flip-flops landed on the asphalt of the Houston cancer center’s vast parking lot. She threaded through the rows of cars, a tally of patients who gather here to sit with chemotherapy needles or lie on radiation machines. The elevator dinged open. A year ago in this building, surgeons removed Banda’s right breast, and she still didn’t know whether treatment had expunged the cancer from her body. Doctors had told her it would be tough to beat. “I’m more of a positive person myself,” Banda said, now sitting with a white wristband in a dim waiting room. But the bills are harder to dismiss, and the single mother with six children in her care repeated something like a mantra. “Keep the house. Keep the cars. And just keep the kids stable.” That’s true for many Americans, as rising healthcare costs leave more families with a sinking feeling after seeing the bill for surgery or medication. Heading into the Nov. 3 midterm elections, about half of registered voters said healthcare costs are a major problem for them and their families, up from a little more than one-third four years ago, according to a Fox News poll from September. With party control of Congress at stake, registered voters are nearly twice as likely to say they trust Democrats over Republicans to handle healthcare, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll from the same month. Those frustrations, combined with broader concerns over rising prices, have sapped support for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party. Banda knows how that feels. She backed Trump in each of his three campaigns, motivated by her opposition to abortion. But when cancer came, the ensuing scramble to make ends meet was painful enough to rearrange her priorities, and she started to think about voting Democratic for the first time. […] A lifelong Christian, Banda had voted her anti-abortion stance in past elections. When her sister was kidnapped and murdered by her ex-husband in 2020, Banda retreated from religion. The cancer brought her back to church with an apology to God, but it also made her rethink her politics. She voted for Trump in 2016, and his first four years seemed steady, so she voted for him again in 2020. Democratic President Joe Biden’s tenure, including the tail end of a global pandemic and rising inflation, felt like bedlam, so she voted for Trump to return to the White House in 2024. But two years later and fighting an expensive disease, she had found no respite from high prices. So when James Talarico, a Presbyterian seminary student running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, visited one of Banda’s fundraisers — speaking about his diabetes and his work in the Texas Statehouse to lower the price of insulin — it moved her. “Imagine if he can do that for the cancer,” she said. Talarico and his Republican opponent, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, have different approaches to healthcare. Talarico wants all Americans to be able to join Medicare; Paxton proposed a $25,000 tax deduction for out-of-pocket medical expenses. Talarico also supports a law guaranteeing abortion access nationwide, which Banda has voted against for years. But after she slid into debt to stay alive, after her grocery bills mounted and the high school had to comp the kids’ soccer gear she couldn’t afford, Banda’s anti-abortion concerns have been superseded by costs. “Because it’s what I’m living,” she said. “I’m living it.” Banda cast an early ballot for Talarico. “Never voted Democrat before today!!” she wrote in a text with blue heart emoji.

There’s an accompanying photo essay, if you want the full experience. I wrote about this for two reasons. One was as a challenge to myself. I find that in the Trump era, I have a diminished capacity for empathy, especially towards people who are complicit in how we got to this point in history. That would include people like Cindy Banda. I get Yahoo news roundups in my old Yahoo mailbox, and I clicked on the link when I saw this one as I often do when I expect to just gawk and get mad at someone who has, in my uncharitable opinion, done this to themselves.

I found I couldn’t get mad at Cindy Banda. She at least had a consistent reason for voting as she did. I felt for her, her situation, her kids, the way I would have had this been an ordinary human interest story from a decade or more ago. And I’m glad I could still feel that way, because for as much grim schadenfreude as there is available to all of us these days, I don’t really want to be that way. But I have to work at it now, in a way I wouldn’t have comprehended back then. I want to get back to a place where I can just root for someone like Cindy Banda to get well and live her life. To a large extent, this project I’m contributing to, this election and all the change we hope it can begin to usher in, that’s what I’m working towards. In a small but real way, feeling that empathy is a sign of hope. I believe we can get there, and I’m trying to do my part.

The other reason is that this three-time Trump voter, who votes for candidates who oppose abortion rights, did in fact vote differently in at least one race this year. Of course, her own self-interest was a big part of that, in the time-honored way of past Republicans supporting this or that specific cause because it affected them directly. I get it, but that’s a human thing to do. And look, being able to overcome one’s beliefs and habits isn’t something just anyone can do, as we saw in the latest rural voters story. It’s credit where credit is due, and it’s a reminder that this does happen. Maybe it’s rare, and maybe it took all of the circumstances of this particular election to happen for this one voter, but there it is. Enough people changed their minds the wrong way last time. Let’s celebrate when it goes our way.

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