Hinojosa (briefly) wins court order to see those “intimate” Elon emails

Cool.
A judge has sided with state Rep. Gina Hinojosa after the Democratic gubernatorial candidate sued last week for access to unredacted versions of emails between Gov. Greg Abbott’s office and billionaire business owner Elon Musk.
State District Judge Catherine Mauzy issued an order Monday directing the governor’s office to provide access to Hinojosa by 10 a.m. this Thursday.
The judge wrote that the Democrat “has an immediate legal right to access the requested documents,” referencing highly redacted records Abbott’s office previously shared with The Texas Newsroom.
Abbott’s office has appealed the ruling. Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris called the lawsuit “a baseless stunt and nothing more than an act of desperation.”
“State Representative Gina Hinojosa is abusing her official capacity as an outgoing lawmaker for political purposes,” Mahaleris wrote. “The Office of the Governor’s appeal automatically halts the trial court judge’s order, and the Office has filed a motion to dismiss the baseless lawsuit in its entirety.”
As a state representative, Hinojosa argues she has the right to see the communications between Gov. Abbott and Musk.
After Hinojosa’s initial filing on Oct. 19, Abbott’s lawyers also characterized the lawsuit as politically motivated. The governor himself called it an attempt to “get attention” for the Democrat’s campaign.
The dispute stemmed from The Texas Newsroom’s 2025 reporting on its efforts to obtain communications involving Abbott’s office and Musk’s businesses, which have an extensive footprint in Texas.
The governor’s office initially fought releasing the correspondence, citing protections for confidential legal and policymaking discussions, among other exceptions to the state’s public records law.
Abbott’s office also invoked a privacy exception for information it described as “intimate and embarrassing.”
See here for the previous update. I’m glad there’s a ruling, and I have no doubt that those emails should be made visible, at least to a legislator, but again I doubt there will be a resolution in time for the election. And indeed, there won’t be.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s emails with Elon Musk may indeed remain private after a court decided to pause an order giving his Democrat gubernatorial challenger access to the unredacted communications.
Texas’ 15th Court of Appeals on Tuesday issued a stay on a lower court’s ruling granting state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, who’s running in a tight race against Abbott, access to the documents.
On Monday, State District Judge Catherine Mauzy had ordered Abbott’s office to allow Hinojosa to inspect the records by 10 a.m. Thursday — a move Abbott immediately appealed.
Monday’s decision was in response to a lawsuit the candidate filed earlier this month.
“This was a sham lawsuit in a rigged district court,” said Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris in a statement celebrating Tuesday’s stay.
“The trial court judge refused to follow the law and rubber-stamped an illegal fishing expedition into the Governor’s Office. The appeals court rightly froze this abuse of process,” Mahaleris added.
Hinojosa has said she want access to the documents due to “the growing power of tech CEOs in Texas.” In her lawsuit, Hinojosa argued she had a right to view the communications as a member of the Texas Legislature.
[…]
Abbott also made a separate request to force dismissal of Hinojosa’s lawsuit, which remains unresolved. The court gave Hinojosa 14 days to respond to that request.
Complicating the case even more: Abbott’s general counsel, Trevor Ezell, accused Hinojosa of “handpicking one of her own campaign donors to serve as judge” in an Oct. 27 letter filed with the court.
Mauzy donated $500 to Hinojosa’s campaign on June 24, Bloomberg Law reported.
Texas law allows judges to make campaign donations with personal funds but restricts their use of campaign contributions to support other candidates. Ezell argued the donation could violate election law depending on the source of the money. His letter does not establish that source.
Additionally, Ezell accused Hinojosa of timing the lawsuit’s filing to ensure it fell to Mauzy. Travis County’s posted schedule lists Mauzy as the emergency duty judge for Oct. 26–28.
Abbott’s general counsel also asked the appeals court to remove Mauzy from further proceedings. That’s because Texas rules require judges to recuse themselves when their impartiality might reasonably be questioned.
The appeals court’s order, however, did not address those allegations.
Responding to the donation issue, Hinojosa campaign spokesman Tommy Kubitschek told Bloomberg Law: “If they are worried about $500, just wait until they find out what $5.5 million bought Musk.”
Alas, but I can’t say I’m surprised. I’m glad this is being pursued on principle, I just wish it had started sooner. Bloomberg Law has more.