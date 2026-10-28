November 2026 Day Nine EV totals: Hanging in there

Some statewide insights from the Trib:
Nearly 4.5 million Texans cast a ballot in the first seven days of early voting — outpacing the turnout rate of the 2022 midterm election but slightly behind 2018, when Democrat Beto O’Rourke fell 2.6 points shy of toppling U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
From Oct. 19 through Sunday, 23.4% of registered Texas voters had cast a ballot or voted by mail, according to data from the Texas secretary of state. In 2018, the turnout was 24.3% in the first seven days of early voting.
“We could see anywhere between maybe 20 to 30% of the votes that get cast in this election get cast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week,” he said.
Ryan predicts that as many as 10 million Texans may turn out to vote, which would put 2026’s final turnout in the neighborhood of 2018’s 53%.
Beyond the numbers showing enthusiasm for a non-presidential election year, experts warn against reading too much into early voting numbers. Texas voters do not register by political party, making it difficult to discern the partisan makeup of early voters. Consultants analyze past primary participation and use demographics to estimate trends.
Early voting data also offers an incomplete picture because each county self-reports daily results to the state.
“I think there’s sometimes a tendency to over-interpret early vote numbers because we don’t have good benchmarks,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “It’s an evolving process, and every election tends to be a little unique.”
An analysis of the first five days of early voting found those who had previously voted in a Democratic primary accounted for 36% of ballots cast, slightly ahead of 35% for Republican primary voters, Ryan said. About 25% had not previously voted or participated only in a general election, while 4% had mixed primary participation.
The early Democratic numbers were unprecedented, Ryan said.
“This is actually new territory,” he said. “I don’t think that I ever recall a point where voters with previous Democratic primary history have outnumbered voters with previous Republican primary history. … In 2022 and 2024 at this point, even in those earlier days, Republican primary voters were making up larger shares.”
Vinny Minchillo, a GOP strategist, said the initial Democratic surge shows their enthusiasm remains higher than the GOP’s, but it also has driven Republican turnout across the state.
“Their enthusiasm numbers and polls are not what the Democrats are, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to show up,” Minchillo said. “After the first or second day of early voting, you’ve seen Republicans getting out. … So I have to say on behalf of Republicans everywhere, I am cautiously optimistic.”
Comparing turnout rates can be a bit dicey, because a higher percentage of a smaller number is not necessarily bigger than a smaller percentage of a larger number. There were fewer than 16 million voters in 2018, compared to the nineteen million today. The total number of voters at this time in 2018 works out to about 3.8 million, which is obviously a lot less than 4.5 million. Maybe we’ll hit the 53% turnout rate from 2018 this year and maybe we won’t. But the total number of voters from 2018 would translate to about a 44% turnout rate today. I do feel confident we will exceed that – indeed, we’ll come pretty close to is just by the end of early voting. After that, it’s just a function of how many people there are left to vote on Election Day.
There’s a lot of data out there about who has and has not voted yet, and while it’s all useful it’s important to remember that some amount of what we see now may just be a shift in when people vote, not in who is voting. The numbers start to mean more the farther we get through early voting, as it’s harder for there to be significant shifts as the total number of votes increases. Don’t overinterpret early data, you’ll save yourself a lot of anxiety that way.
Anyway. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Nine 2026 totals are here.
Year Mail Early Total
===============================
2014 60,400 191,432 251,832
2018 80,269 557,264 637,533
2022 47,417 454,545 501,962
2026 39,707 742,233 781,240
That was 75K in person voters Tuesday, a small dip from Monday, which was the same thing that happened in 2018. We have now surpassed 2022 in total early votes, and are in position with a similar day to surpass 2018 today. The second Wednesday in 2018 was a weirdly low-volume day, just 48K in person after 65K and 62K on the first two days. Maybe it rained, I have no idea. Here’s Chris Tackett on Monday in Tarrant County, and here’s the Derek Ryan report. Keep on keeping on.