November 2026 Day Nine EV totals: Hanging in there

Some statewide insights from the Trib:

Nearly 4.5 million Texans cast a ballot in the first seven days of early voting — outpacing the turnout rate of the 2022 midterm election but slightly behind 2018, when Democrat Beto O’Rourke fell 2.6 points shy of toppling U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

From Oct. 19 through Sunday, 23.4% of registered Texas voters had cast a ballot or voted by mail, according to data from the Texas secretary of state. In 2018, the turnout was 24.3% in the first seven days of early voting.

“We could see anywhere between maybe 20 to 30% of the votes that get cast in this election get cast on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week,” he said.

Ryan predicts that as many as 10 million Texans may turn out to vote, which would put 2026’s final turnout in the neighborhood of 2018’s 53%.

Beyond the numbers showing enthusiasm for a non-presidential election year, experts warn against reading too much into early voting numbers. Texas voters do not register by political party, making it difficult to discern the partisan makeup of early voters. Consultants analyze past primary participation and use demographics to estimate trends.

Early voting data also offers an incomplete picture because each county self-reports daily results to the state.

“I think there’s sometimes a tendency to over-interpret early vote numbers because we don’t have good benchmarks,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “It’s an evolving process, and every election tends to be a little unique.”

An analysis of the first five days of early voting found those who had previously voted in a Democratic primary accounted for 36% of ballots cast, slightly ahead of 35% for Republican primary voters, Ryan said. About 25% had not previously voted or participated only in a general election, while 4% had mixed primary participation.

The early Democratic numbers were unprecedented, Ryan said.

“This is actually new territory,” he said. “I don’t think that I ever recall a point where voters with previous Democratic primary history have outnumbered voters with previous Republican primary history. … In 2022 and 2024 at this point, even in those earlier days, Republican primary voters were making up larger shares.”

Vinny Minchillo, a GOP strategist, said the initial Democratic surge shows their enthusiasm remains higher than the GOP’s, but it also has driven Republican turnout across the state.

“Their enthusiasm numbers and polls are not what the Democrats are, but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to show up,” Minchillo said. “After the first or second day of early voting, you’ve seen Republicans getting out. … So I have to say on behalf of Republicans everywhere, I am cautiously optimistic.”