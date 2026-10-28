More on those fake pamphlets

Some good reporting out there.

A Travis County judge is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could provide the first legal pathway toward identifying who is behind controversial transgender mailers sent to homes across Texas. The Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT, says its name and photographs were used without permission in the mailers. The organization is seeking pre-lawsuit discovery, a legal process that allows potential plaintiffs to gather information before filing a lawsuit. The effort comes as questions continue to swirl around who is behind the mailers. A CBS News Texas I-Team investigation found the name listed on the flyer’s return address traces back to a Wyoming limited liability company, while a postal permit printed on the mailer is linked to an Illinois printing company. As CBS News Texas first reported, the U.S. Postal Service identified the permit holder as Three Z Printing. However, a postal permit alone does not establish who created or paid for the mailers. It remains unclear what role, if any, the company played beyond the use of its permit. Three Z Printing is owned by Bill Zerrusen and his three sons, including Matt Zerrusen, who lives in North Texas. CBS News Texas contacted the company and members of the Zerrusen family on Friday, but had not received a response as of Monday, Oct. 26. […] Tuesday’s hearing is not expected to determine who sent the flyers or whether any laws were broken. TENT is asking a judge to allow its attorneys to question the Wyoming LLC named on the mailer, as well as a text-messaging company linked to messages that also used TENT’s name and directed recipients to the organization’s website.

See here for the background. WFAA has also done some deep digging.

The Transgender Education Network of Texas, known as TENT, filed a petition last week asking the court for permission to question representatives of two companies it believes may help identify those responsible for the communications. The filing is known as a Rule 202 petition, a legal procedure that allows someone to obtain testimony before filing a lawsuit to investigate whether there are grounds for legal action. TENT is seeking information from Infobip LLC, a telecommunications company connected to the phone numbers used to send unsolicited text messages, and Texas Transgender Student Union LLC, a newly registered company registered in Wyoming, whose name appeared on political mailers sent to Texas households. TENT says it had nothing to do with either the texts or the mailers, which used its name, website and images without permission. The text messages, sent Oct. 12 and 13, directed recipients to TENT’s website for information about gender-affirming care in Texas and resources for transgender students, including guidance on school bathrooms. In its court filing, TENT alleges the communications were part of an effort to mislead voters and damage the organization’s reputation. “The identity of the organizations and/or individuals behind the Messages and Mailer are opaque,” the petition states. The organization says the communications have led to threats against its staff and volunteers, forcing it to shut down its website, suspend public events and spend money on additional security. TENT wants to identify those responsible so it can determine whether to pursue a lawsuit and seek an emergency court order to stop further communications before Election Day. “TENT has reached a dead end and needs pre-suit discovery to move forward,” the petition states. […] According to the court filing, the mailers included actual photographs from TENT events, images of its merchandise, its logo and its “Trans Texas” branding. The four-panel brochure, titled “Texas Trans & LGBTQ+ Student Resource Guide,” devoted its back panels entirely to TENT. But mixed in with those materials was advice that TENT says it never created or authorized. The brochure included guidance directed at minors about what to do “if your parents don’t support you,” discussed traveling “out of state” for “hormones or gender affirming care,” and raised the question, “What if I want to be emancipated?” The petition says none of that content came from TENT, even though it appeared alongside the organization’s actual name, images and website. TENT alleges the combination was intended to make parents believe the organization was reaching out to their children about sensitive subjects without parental consent. The mailers were addressed to students in individual households. TENT’s attorneys believe the sender may have obtained a mailing list identifying families with school-age children. TENT believes the text messages and mailers were part of the same coordinated campaign, although the identities of those responsible remain unknown. […] In an Oct. 16 response included in the court filing, Infobip said it would not voluntarily disclose customer information without appropriate legal process. In a statement to WFAA, Infobip said the company acted “solely as a provider of transmission services” and did not “author or originate the content of the messages in question.” “To uphold its legal obligations to protect data confidentiality, Infobip’s legal team discloses information in response to all appropriate legal requests/orders,” the statement said. “Upon becoming aware of the issue, we took immediate action. We have suspended the traffic in question and are actively monitoring the situation to prevent further occurrences.” The company’s statement said they are “in active contact and cooperating with TENT’s lawyer on this matter.” A company spokesman said Infobip’s legal team will attend the hearing remotely. TENT’s attorneys also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Texas Transgender Student Union LLC, demanding that it identify the people responsible for the company and the mailers. According to the petition, the organization had not received a response when the court action was filed in Travis County. The petition asks the judge to authorize depositions of representatives of both companies as early as Thursday and Friday.

Both stations sent reporters to Sheridan, Wyoming, in search of more information on where Texas Transgender Student Union LLC was registered. You should click over to each to see what they found out. I wrote this before there was any reporting on yesterday’s hearing, I’ll update if there are stories on that. I’m rooting for TENT to get a favorable ruling and begin deposing these assholes as soon as possible. The Current, the Observer, TPR, and Daily Kos have more.

UPDATE : Good.

A judge in Austin ruled Tuesday that a transgender advocacy group can proceed with its legal effort to uncover who is behind the mysterious campaign of text messages and mailers that have gone out ahead of the midterm elections purporting to represent transgender students. During a preliminary court hearing, a lawyer for the group, Transgender Education Network of Texas, or TENT, said it has the right to know who is behind the effort because they used its logo and other branding against its will. The information, she said, is designed to give voters the false impresssion that TENT was trying to bypass parents and help young people access gender-affirming care. “Somebody has been impersonating our client and sending out millions of unauthorized text messages and mailers to voters across Texas, intentionally creating confusion for voters and strife, and so we are very concerned that this could continue before the election,” attorney Mimi Marziani said after the hearing. “And we need to find out who’s responsible so that we can protect our clients and their rights.” Chris Hilton, the attorney representing the newly-created shadow group behind the campaign, Texas Transgender Student Union, said it was engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment, even if had used branding from the other organization. “Nothing here constitutes a violation of civil or criminal law,” Hilton told Judge Jan Soifer of the 345th Civil District Court of Travis County. “The first Amendment and Texas law do not bend for speech that is unpopular.” Hilton said he intends to appeal the ruling that would lead to the naming of his client or clients who were behind the messaging. […] Soifer told the lawyers they should try to work out an agreement on how the names of the people behind the mailings should be made public. Marziani and a lawyer who attended the hearing remotely representing Infobip, a communications company that sent the texts from TTSU, were expected to submit a proposed order to the judge by Wednesday.

A good start. Here’s hoping for a good appellate ruling as well.

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