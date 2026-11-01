We have an air taxi map

We’ve been waiting for this.

There could soon be a new way to travel across Houston without sitting in traffic, with electric air taxis connecting major airports, downtown and Galveston.

Archer Aviation, a California aerospace company, which has discussed bringing its electric air taxis to the city, now has laid out a Houston network with named airports and destinations.

Archer’s planned air taxi network in Houston would link George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Sugar Land Regional Airport with the Thompson Hotel by Hyatt’s helipad downtown and Galveston. The company also plans to create air taxi networks in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth. The networks would use a 12-propeller all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft called the Midnight air taxi.

Demonstration flights could begin as early as next year, with Houston, Dallas and Austin as focus areas, said Nikhil Goel, chief commercial officer at Archer Aviation.

Meanwhile, Sugar Land Regional Airport is pursuing a vertiport design project that could begin in 2028, Director of Aviation Mitchell Davies said, with a goal of operations beginning in by 2030.

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Archer’s all-electric Midnight aircraft could reduce some 60- to 90-minute drives to airports, business districts and other destinations to 10- to 20-minute flights, according to the announcement. Goel said the company is targeting fares similar to Uber Black pricing, with estimated costs of $100 or more, depending on distance.

The company says it is trying to combat heavy traffic in Houston, noting that congestion costs Texas commuters billions of dollars each year. In the Houston region alone, road congestion cost nearly $7.3 billion in 2024, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s 2025 Urban Mobility Report.

Archer says it is developing its Texas networks in preparation for potential operations under the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program. The U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration selected the Texas Department of Transportation to lead the state program, which is using partnerships with aircraft companies to test advanced air mobility operations and develop regional air taxi flights.

“It created a pathway for us to go fly in states prior to certification,” Goel said.