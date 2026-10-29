November 2026 Day Ten EV totals: Hitting new heights

Here’s a check-in on Dallas.

Dallasites are turning out in record numbers after county officials added voting centers and expanded polling hours. But is it all about more ballot boxes?

Voters in Dallas County set a new record on the first day of early voting last week. Election officials reported 76,079 votes cast on the first day, more than a 30% increase from the 2024 presidential election and far exceeding the previous record, set in 2020. As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 416,023 mail-in and in-person votes had been tallied, representing 27% of Dallas County’s 1,493,955 registered voters, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

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In a Facebook post, the Dallas County Democratic Party quickly credited local officials for their actions leading up to the election.

“When voters have access, turnout SURGES,” the post reads. “Thanks to our County Commissioners, we’ve expanded voter access across Dallas County to add more early voting locations.”

Dallas County voters currently have over 84 early voting centers available this October, a number the Commissioners Court approved in early September. That’s up from 73 in the March primary, which was marred by voter confusion amid a Republican-driven move to precinct-based voting on Election Day, and more than a 62% increase from the last midterm in 2022, when the county operated 52 early voting centers.

District 2 Commissioner Andy Sommerman, a Democrat who is up for reelection, told the Observer on a phone call that adding polling places is about “access to Democracy”

“We’ve given people a lot of access to places where they would find comfort in where they voted, whether that be in a public building or in a Christian church or in a Hindu temple or in a Jewish temple or in a mosque,” Sommerman said. “Whatever your comfort level is, we’ve got it for you.”

Dallas County also bolstered on-site security and expanded voting hours in 2024. During the first week of the presidential election, voting centers were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which he said hurt working residents’ ability to make time in their busy schedules. This year, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. six days a week, as hours are still reduced on Sunday.

Their efforts have paid off, he said, as Dallas County had tallied fewer than 20,000 early votes and mail-in ballots compared to the same period in 2024 as of Tuesday, making this election an outlier in midterm cycles.

“It’s been terrific,” he said.