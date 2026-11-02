Texas blog roundup for the week of November 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes we all did everything we could to make this Election Day the best it could be as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff gives a final EV turnout report from Harris County.

SocraticGadfly, riffing on an old union TV commercial jingle, talks about looking for the no-Israel label (which is not the only boycott strategy he has).

Neil at Houston Democracy Project says be certain who to know to vote for in HCAD races, share that information with someone before or on 11/3, & be ready for low-turnout HCAD runoff(s) later in 2026.

============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Great God Pan Is Dead hopes the latest report on Jeffrey Epstein will lead to some real consequences.

The Texas Observer delves into the AI slop ads that we’re all now being subjected to.

The Dallas Observer looks at how Dallas County has made voting easier and how that may be playing out this year.

Pete Vonder Haar critiques political show talking heads.

Mean Green Cougar Red has some bad news about the cost of Halloween candy.

The Barbed Wire talks to trans and queer Texans about the brutal campaign ads they’re enduring.

Related Posts: