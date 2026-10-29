254 Labs: Talarico 51, Paxton 43

From the inbox:

A new 254 Labs poll of Texas statewide races, conducted October 21–26 among 1,000 registered voters, weighted to likely voter targets provided by 254 Labs that include early voting turnout, finds Democrats ahead in all of the statewide contests polled. Key findings Talarico leads Paxton in the Senate race : Talarico leads Paxton 51% to 43%, with 5% undecided.

: Talarico leads Paxton 51% to 43%, with 5% undecided. Democrats lead the rest of the statewide ticket by narrower margins : Gina Hinojosa leads Greg Abbott 49% to 46% for governor; Vikki Goodwin leads Dan Patrick 48% to 45% for lieutenant governor; Nathan Johnson leads Mayes Middleton 47% to 45% for attorney general; and Jon Rosenthal leads Bo French 47% to 43% for railroad commissioner.

: Gina Hinojosa leads Greg Abbott 49% to 46% for governor; Vikki Goodwin leads Dan Patrick 48% to 45% for lieutenant governor; Nathan Johnson leads Mayes Middleton 47% to 45% for attorney general; and Jon Rosenthal leads Bo French 47% to 43% for railroad commissioner. Independents prefer Talarico nearly 2-to-1 over Paxton : Talarico leads Paxton 60% to 31% among independents, with 5% undecided.

: Talarico leads Paxton 60% to 31% among independents, with 5% undecided. Talarico enthusiasm advantage: Talarico leads Paxton 57% to 41% among voters who say they are more enthusiastic about voting in November compared to previous elections.

Their poll from August had Talarico up 48-45 and didn’t query the other races. For this one, I’m not sure if they did all of the races and then omitted including Ag Commissioner and Land Commissioner in the press release, or just didn’t poll those races for some reason. As noted before, I’m not a subscriber to 254 Labs, so what you see here is what I know. I wish I could see how the “already voted” group compares to the “plans to vote” group, but alas. If you have insight here, I’d love to hear from you.

A quick look at Fifty Plus One shows one other recent poll of interest, N+1 Univision/YouGov, which has Talarico up 50-45, while Gina Hinojosa trails 48-46. They note that Talarico does a lot better among Latino voters (55-37) than Hinojosa does (52-43). This recalls two questions I’ve been asking all along – do we believe Latinos have shifted to pre-2024 levels of support for Dems or not, and how big is the gap between Talarico and the rest of the ticket? If these numbers with Latinos are the accurate ones, then Dems are almost certainly a lot more competitive with white voters, for these races to be where they are. We’ll know more soon enough.

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