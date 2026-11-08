Tesla expands its robotaxi service map in Houston

If you’re into that sort of thing.

More riders can now hail Tesla robotaxis as the company expands its Houston service area from northwest Houston to downtown and beyond. Tesla’s expanded robotaxi service now reaches parts of Bellaire, the Heights, Montrose, Midtown, downtown Houston and East Downtown, according to a map posted Monday by the company’s robotaxi account on X. The original service area covered roughly 20 square miles around Jersey Village and remains part of the expanded zone. Tesla launched its Houston robotaxi service in April with a small service area in northwest Harris County. The vehicles operate without a human driver or front-seat safety monitor. […] Tesla’s robotaxi service in Houston currently uses Model Y vehicles. The company has also begun rolling out its purpose-built Cybercab, which is designed specifically for autonomous rides.

See here for the background. The map is larger than it was initially, when it was laughably small and the service reportedly sucked. The map is bigger now, but not as big as they want you to believe.

Tesla’s new rocket-shaped Robotaxi service area in Houston includes parts of downtown where the service won’t actually pick you up, according to Ethan McKanna, the creator of Robotaxi Tracker and former Tesla employee. McKanna rode the service after Monday’s expansion and called Houston “by far the most egregious ‘fake’ AV service area” he has seen. One trip quote had him spending about 40 minutes in a Robotaxi to go two blocks. On Monday, Tesla expanded its Houston Robotaxi geofence into the shape of a rocket. It took the small launch zone in northwest Harris County and stretched it into a long corridor down to downtown and Bellaire, announced with “Houston, we have liftoff.” McKanna runs Robotaxi Tracker, the crowdsourced site that tracks Tesla’s Robotaxi fleet and service areas, and he worked at Tesla this summer, so he knows the program better than most. He went to Houston to try it out. Here’s what he posted last night:

Click over to see. The short answer is that not all of what’s shown in that map is actually served by Tesla. But who cares? Nobody should use that crappy service or give their money to Elmo. Do not let this be your problem. HPM has more.

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