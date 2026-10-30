November 2026 Day Eleven EV totals: One more day

We’ll start today with the Derek Ryan report from Day Ten.

Early voting ends in just over 24 hours and I can’t tell you how excited that makes me. Yesterday saw 558,000 votes cast on Wednesday. That brings our statewide total up to 6.25 million votes cast (33%). Tuesday’s daily total was 568k. Monday’s daily total was 600k. Today will likely see higher totals (which I will report on tomorrow) and the last day of early voting could account for at least 900k votes cast. Based on these estimates, that would put a final early vote tally of 7.85 million votes cast. That would come close to matching the total seen in 2022…not the early voting total…the final total (including Election Day votes). Now that early voting is about to end, we kind of switch the conversation to what the early vs Election Day split will be. In other words, what percentage of the final tally will come from votes cast during early voting versus what percentage will come from Election Day voters. Two years ago, the split ended up being 2% of votes coming from mail-in balloting, 83% coming from early voting in person, and only 15% coming on Election Day. Four years ago, the split was 3% mail, 71% early, and 26% Election Day. And in 2018, it was 6% mail, 74% early, and 21% Election Day.

There was a greater percentage of the vote on Election Day in both 2022 and 2018 in Harris County. Both years, there were about 350K votes cast on Election Day, which represented about 32% of the total in 2022 and 29% of the total in 2018. Another way to look at it was that it was about 46% of the early vote total in 2022, and about 40% of the early vote total in 2018. The smart money in recent elections has been to bet the under on the E-Day share, so I’ll keep that in mind when I pick a number.

One more thing, from the Early Voters by County, the share of voters as a percentage of what primary they vote in, for Harris County, through Wednesday:

GOP only = 23%

Dem only = 38%

General only = 30%

No history = 7%

Make of that what you will.

The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Eleven 2026 totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2014 64,729 255,552 320,381 2018 85,655 670,212 755,867 2022 56,292 588,416 644,708 2026 43,273 909,959 953,232

We got the second Thursday bump and made it to 89K in person votes. We will zip past one million tomorrow, and may get up close to 1.1 million. I’ll make my guesses about final turnout after that. Here’s Chris Tackett on Tarrant County. Go vote if you haven’t yet!

Related Posts: