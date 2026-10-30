Two more polls, and yes Talarico is leading in them

I thought I was done with the polls, but the polls weren’t done with me. Here’s CNN.

CNN polling across four key Senate races in the final days of the midterm campaign finds Democrats well-positioned in Michigan and Texas, with no clear leader in the races in Maine or Kansas.

The four states tell the story of a midterm playing field that has shifted in unexpected ways, leaving Democrats hopeful that they’ll be able to take control of the Senate after next Tuesday’s elections. That prospect largely seemed out of reach earlier this year, and it remains far from a done deal. But with President Donald Trump’s ratings underwater even in states he won easily in 2024, territory that was once staunchly Republican now appears to be up for grabs.

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Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat in a statewide race in three decades, gives Democrat James Talarico (49%) a narrow lead over Republican Ken Paxton (43%) among likely voters. Talarico’s bid benefits from deeply negative impressions of Paxton, as well as sizable support among the Black, Latino and Asian voters in the state who voted for Trump in 2024.

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Texas’ tilt toward a Democrat in its Senate contest demonstrates how individual candidates can short-circuit political currents. Trump carried Texas in 2024 by the largest margin in any of his three runs for the presidency, winning over sizable shares of the state’s voters of color, including a majority of Latino and Asian voters. And there are signs that Talarico, to a greater extent than some other Democratic candidates, is overperforming the political environment.

Talarico has the support of 63% of Latino likely voters in the state and 64% among likely voters of color generally. That includes carrying 22% of likely voters of color who say they backed Trump in 2024.

Talarico’s favorability rating is far more positive than Paxton’s, and most Talarico supporters say their decision is more of a sign of support for the Democrat than an anti-Paxton vote. The poll finds Paxton struggling to generate positive support even among his own partisans: 24% hold an unfavorable view of Paxton, compared with just 2% of Democrats holding a negative view of Talarico.

Still, nobody would confuse Texas for being Democratic-friendly territory. While Trump’s approval rating in the state has tipped into the negative, the GOP remains more popular than the Democratic Party, and there’s no clear leader in the state’s race for governor.