Two more polls, and yes Talarico is leading in them

I thought I was done with the polls, but the polls weren’t done with me. Here’s CNN.
CNN polling across four key Senate races in the final days of the midterm campaign finds Democrats well-positioned in Michigan and Texas, with no clear leader in the races in Maine or Kansas.
The four states tell the story of a midterm playing field that has shifted in unexpected ways, leaving Democrats hopeful that they’ll be able to take control of the Senate after next Tuesday’s elections. That prospect largely seemed out of reach earlier this year, and it remains far from a done deal. But with President Donald Trump’s ratings underwater even in states he won easily in 2024, territory that was once staunchly Republican now appears to be up for grabs.
[…]
Texas, which hasn’t elected a Democrat in a statewide race in three decades, gives Democrat James Talarico (49%) a narrow lead over Republican Ken Paxton (43%) among likely voters. Talarico’s bid benefits from deeply negative impressions of Paxton, as well as sizable support among the Black, Latino and Asian voters in the state who voted for Trump in 2024.
[…]
Texas’ tilt toward a Democrat in its Senate contest demonstrates how individual candidates can short-circuit political currents. Trump carried Texas in 2024 by the largest margin in any of his three runs for the presidency, winning over sizable shares of the state’s voters of color, including a majority of Latino and Asian voters. And there are signs that Talarico, to a greater extent than some other Democratic candidates, is overperforming the political environment.
Talarico has the support of 63% of Latino likely voters in the state and 64% among likely voters of color generally. That includes carrying 22% of likely voters of color who say they backed Trump in 2024.
Talarico’s favorability rating is far more positive than Paxton’s, and most Talarico supporters say their decision is more of a sign of support for the Democrat than an anti-Paxton vote. The poll finds Paxton struggling to generate positive support even among his own partisans: 24% hold an unfavorable view of Paxton, compared with just 2% of Democrats holding a negative view of Talarico.
Still, nobody would confuse Texas for being Democratic-friendly territory. While Trump’s approval rating in the state has tipped into the negative, the GOP remains more popular than the Democratic Party, and there’s no clear leader in the state’s race for governor.
Here’s the poll data. I’m amused by the designation “narrow lead”, since six points is one of the biggest leads Talarico has had across multiple polls. The biggest lead is of course the eight-point advantage from the recent 254 Labs poll, which I note also has Paxton at 43 percent. That’s a low score for him among the later polls that had a small number of undecided/no answer responses. Make of that what you will. The poll also has Greg Abbott up 48-46 on Gina Hinojosa, with Donald Trump’s approval rating at a dismal 41-59. Talarico leads among Latino voters 63-29, with Hinojosa leading 60-34; hold that thought for a minute. Talarico trails among white voters 53-38, with Hinojosa trailing 60-35.
And one last time for the TSU poll:
In the Texas U.S. Senate election, Democrat James Talarico (49%) leads Republican Ken Paxton (47%) by 2 percentage points, with 3% supporting Libertarian Ted Brown and 1% undecided.
Talarico is viewed favorably by 48% of likely voters and unfavorably by 51%, and Paxton is viewed favorably by 42% of likely voters and unfavorably by 57%. Only 1% and 1% of likely voters don’t know enough about Talarico and Paxton to have an opinion of them, respectively.
99% of Democrats intend to vote for Talarico, with 1% intending to vote for Paxton, 0% for Brown and 0% still undecided.
88% of Republicans intend to vote for Paxton, with 8% intending to vote for Talarico, 3% for Brown and 1% still undecided.
54% of Independents intend to vote for Talarico, with 38% intending to vote for Paxton, 6% for Brown and 2% undecided.
Among the 32% of likely voters who have a favorable opinion of Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (57% have an unfavorable opinion), who lost to Talarico in the 2026 Democratic primary,
98% intend to vote for Talarico, 2% for Paxton and 0% for Brown, with 0% undecided.
Among the 30% of likely voters who have a favorable opinion of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (62% have an unfavorable opinion), who lost to Paxton in the 2026 Republican primary, 68% intend to
vote for Paxton, 27% for Talarico and 3% for Brown, with 2% undecided.
In the Texas Governor election, Republican Greg Abbott (50%) leads Democrat Gina Hinojosa (47%) by 3 percentage points, with 2% supporting Libertarian Pat Dixon and 1% undecided.
Abbott is viewed favorably by 48% of likely voters and unfavorably by 51%, and Hinojosa is viewed favorably by 45% and unfavorably by 49%. All but 1% and 6% of likely voters know enough
about Abbott and Hinojosa, respectively, to have an opinion of them.
99% of Paxton voters intend to vote for Abbott and 0% for Hinojosa and 1% for Dixon.
95% of Talarico voters intend to vote for Hinojosa and 3% for Abbott and 1% for Dixon.
95% of Abbott voters intend to vote for Paxton and 2% for Talarico and 2% for Brown.
99% of Hinojosa voters intend to vote for Talarico and 0% for Paxton and 1% for Brown.
In the Texas Lieutenant Governor election, Republican Dan Patrick (49%) leads Democrat Vikki Goodwin (45%) by 4 percentage points, with 2% supporting Libertarian Anthony Cristo, 1%
supporting the Green Party’s Kevin McCormick and 3% undecided.
In their September poll, TSU had Talarico up 47-46, Abbott up 49-45, and Dan Patrick up 47-41. Other results from this poll:
AG: Mayes Middleton 49, Nathan Johnson 45
Comptroller: Don Huffines 50, Sarah Eckhardt 44
Land Commissioner: Dawn Buckingham 50, Benjamin Flores 44
Ag Commissioner: Nate Sheets 48, Clayton Tucker 44
Railroad Commissioner: Bo French 47, Jon Rosenthal 46
Donald Trump approval: 45-54
In this poll, James Talarico leads among Latino voters 55-41, and trails among white voters 56-40; for Gina Hinojosa it’s up 54-44 among Latinos and down 58-38 among whites. And once again I say, there’s a recognizable split on the Latino subsamples among pollsters, and we’ll just have to wait and see who’s right and who’s wrong.
(Side note, here’s a nice profile of Jon Rosenthal that I wanted to make sure I linked to somehow.)