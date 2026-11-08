Weekend link dump for November 8

Honestly, the world needs more giant wiener dog statues. Not too many more – we don’t want anyone to get tired of them – just enough more to make it easier to see them.

“The reality is that Mayer and her billionaire ilk, who are out to sell us the fiction that parenting—with enough products and data-driven decisions—can be optimized down to the seconds, already have the resources to fund the things that countless families actually need: child care, health care, paid leave. It’s not the app helping them hack parenting. It’s the nannies, concierge services, and sponsored days off.”

“How a Harry Potter Incel Meme Reached the U.S. Department of Education”. We do live in the worst timeline.

“New research shows that humans are not the only species to get jet lag: Some birds appear to experience it too.”

“Reddish rocks found in the Sahara four years ago turned out to be older than almost anything on Earth. In fact, they are not of this world: They are pieces of Mars dating back 4.1 billion years.”

RIP, Jerry Koosman, All Star pitcher mostly for the Mets.

“The report is part of a growing body of evidence suggesting #tradwife content is an incredibly powerful tool for amplifying gender bias, especially among men with the power to realize the #tradwife fantasy of pushing women away from economic power and professional opportunity (even if women refuse to buy into that fantasy for themselves.)”

“Repealing the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, is one of the more frequently repeated contentions of their biblical patriarchy movement — and it’s creating problems ahead of the dreaded midterms.”

“A Short History of the Melting Face Emoji”.

“What would it mean to read Psalm 72 through the lens of the Gettysburg Address? Well, for one thing, that would mean not repeating the mistake of substituting “president” for “king,” but instead reading this as a prayer for the proper agenda of We, the people.”

RIP, Taurian Fontanette, college basketball star and legendary slam dunk artist, known as “Air Up There”.

“It is worth noting that the Vietnam War was ended in 1973 by a congressional amendment that cut off funding for any combat activities in the region.”

“It is ironic that conservative, self-styled defenders of Western civilization like Musk seem to spend so little time studying it. Musk appears oblivious to the Ancient Greek formula: Koros (unbridled wealth and good fortune) leads to hubris (arrogant pride), which leads to ate (ruin and madness). The Athenian statesman and orator Solon first described this formula. It was so central to his culture’s conception of human psychology that it underpinned many of Pindar’s poems, Herodotus’s histories, and Aeschylus’s tragedies.”

RIP, Tinto Brass, eclectic Italian film director best known for Caligula.

RIP, Herbert Blomstedt, longtime leader of many of the world’s leading orchestras.

“Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says ‘A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin’ eyes!’”

“As a lifelong southerner and fairly decent understander of the South, we have said many times, for at least a decade, that the next two dogs to bark in the South, so to speak, would be Mississippi and South Carolina. You can probably find us saying it in print somewhere. We have especially said it about Mississippi, and people have looked at us like we are crazy.”

“What makes Google Search different from other chatbots or AI apps is that it is ubiquitous on children’s personal and school-issued devices, its AI features can’t be turned off, and its AI-generated answers often fail in ways that young users may not be able to detect”.

“Amazon submits Project Hail Mary‘s Rocky performer for Best Supporting Actor Oscar”.

You may or may not have heard that Nathan Johnson, Texas’ newly-elected Attorney General, is also a musician and composer who scored the anime franchise Dragon Ball Z. Well, now you know. Also, Texas’ incoming Comptroller Sarah Eckhardt has a BFA in theater from NYU and appeared in two movies in the 80s, with the “h” missing from her first name.

“Come January, Democratic legislators will have the votes to elect the next president by the popular vote.”

RIP, Salon, longtime progressive news and culture site. Laura Miller, who was there at its founding, has some memories to share.

“And I’ll say this on Texas, we took the head of the snake. So fundamentally, there will be a change in how the Republican attorneys general have to engage nationally if they do not have Texas at the front. That is a fantastic and noteworthy change that people should understand”.

“Fox Corp. has closed its $22 billion acquisition of Roku, creating a massive new player in streaming.”

“After years of lagging sales and multiple high-profile recalls, Elon Musk announced on Friday that Tesla will start closing out production of the Cybertruck in 2027. The announcement marks the end of the road for a vehicle that became synonymous with the politics and aesthetics of MAGA: brutal, aggressive, and in-your-face.”

“But this is why Democrats can have realistic hopes of a second strong election in a row in 2028. Trump is taking the characteristic decision of force feeding the country what it just spit up.”

RIP, Ben Reyes, the city of Houston’s first Latino City Council member.

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