Potter County Republicans sue to force hand counting

Utterly bonkers.

The Potter County Republican Party has asked a federal judge in Amarillo to require every Texas ballot to be hand counted before the results of the Nov. 3 midterm elections can be certified. The group’s lawsuit argues that voting machines may be susceptible to outside manipulation, but does not provide proof of vulnerabilities in equipment or the process of counting votes and certifying election results. The lawsuit specifies that it is not alleging that past Potter County or statewide election results have been altered or inaccurately reported. Instead, the lawsuit cites potential for interference from artificial intelligence programs or “malicious actors” taking advantage of voting machine “components manufactured by foreign adversaries” such as China. The petition asserts such potential interference can only be detected by a hand count of ballots to compare results with those tabulated by voting machines. “If a component is tampered with during manufacturing, it could serve as a point-of-entry for unlawful and malfeasance hackers, allowing for the possibility of synchronized attacks across multiple election machines and jurisdictions,” the lawsuit said. Ryan Macias, an election security consultant and former acting director of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s Voting Systems Program, said technology can never be fully secure, but there are layers of protective measures to prevent interference — and to detect it if it does creep in. “It’s OK to be skeptical of machines, but the machines are only one part of the election process,” he said. “The election process itself is very resilient. … In terms of voting systems, Texas is one of the leaders in the security of voting systems.” State lawmakers have also made strides in strengthening voting security, particularly by implementing mandatory paper records, risk-limiting audits and rigorous equipment testing, said Chris McGinn, executive director of the Texas Association of County Election Officials. “The Texas Legislature has repeatedly addressed the hypothetical concerns outlined in the lawsuit by instituting some of the strongest election integrity and transparency laws in the nation,” he said in a statement. “County election officials will follow those laws to the letter so Texans can trust that the results reflect the votes they cast.”

We don’t need to get into the insanity of hand counting, especially in an election that could see ten million ballots cast. Texas Public Radio adds some details.

If the lawsuit is successful, the normal process of tabulating results could turn into a months-long effort to tally up millions of pieces of paper by hand. The results could not go through the necessary “certification” process – a normally quiet and routine step that would officially allow the election winner to take office – until that tally is complete. But that is an unlikely outcome, according to San Antonio voting rights attorney Joaquin Gonzalez. For one thing, the plaintiffs wrote in the lawsuit that they are not alleging “that any particular Texas voting machine has miscounted votes in the past” or that any past results were “altered” or “inaccurately reported.” They only speculate that it could happen in the future, which isn’t generally enough to convince a judge to step in. “You haven’t shown how you’re going to actually be concretely injured by this policy,” Gonzalez said, adding that the plaintiffs would need more evidence to show “there’s an imminent threat that it’s really going to happen.” He also pointed out that Potter County elections officials must first have a chance to respond to the lawsuit before the judge can make a ruling, and they have 21 days to do so. The plaintiffs could ask the judge to force them to answer earlier, but they haven’t yet made such a request. […] “We are still dealing with the effects of 2020 election denialism claims today,” said Jonathan Fombonne, the former Harris County Attorney, a position that serves as legal counsel for the county government. He called the Potter County lawsuit “a way of continuing the narrative.” Fombonne’s successor, Abbie Kamin, expressed a similar opinion. “This action was brought in a county of less than approximately 120,000 people, seeking to undermine our state’s election laws in the name of election denial propaganda, [and] is drenched in homages to Trump,” Kamin wrote in a text message. She and Fombonne are both Democrats. While the Potter County GOP did not directly sue Harris County, it has asked the federal judge to include all Texas counties as defendants in the proceedings. Fombonne called that request “truly the most bonkers thing I have ever heard.” Because the lawsuit was filed in federal court, rather than state court, it specifically targets the ballot counting process only in federal races. The most high-profile of those is the U.S. Senate race between Democratic State Rep. James Talarico and Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “If Talarico were to win and the Senate hung in the balance based on one vote, and they slowed down his certification, he might not be able to take his seat at the beginning and the Republicans might have a false majority for a few months,” said Gonzalez, the voting rights lawyer. Notably, the lawsuit was filed in a jurisdiction where only one U.S. District Judge is generally available to oversee such proceedings: Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee who has become a favorite of conservative activists seeking favorable rulings. Even so, Gonzalez said he is skeptical Kacsmaryk would agree with the plaintiffs. He pointed to the fact that the judge recently declined to weigh in on a separate bid by Texas Republicans to change who can vote in the GOP’s primary elections. Kacsmaryk paused that lawsuit even though Paxton said he agreed with the proposed change as the state’s top lawyer. If Kacsmaryk decided electronic voting machines couldn’t be trusted in Potter County and across the state, that would be an extraordinary development, Gonzalez said. On the other hand: “Nothing would entirely surprise me with the current judiciary.”

Yes, in case you were wondering why it was the Potter County GOP that did this. As of the publication of this story, the Potter County Clerk said she hadn’t been served the papers yet, so keep that clock running. If you’re wondering how the certification process works in Texas, here you go. If you’re wondering what it’s like in other states, since of course this kind of ratfucking won’t just happen here, TPM has you covered. I don’t think this suit is going anywhere, but I can’t disagree with the assessment that you never know with these judges. I will of course keep an eye on it. And let’s be clear, none of this would be happening if they were confident they were gonna win.

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