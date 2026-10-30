Paxton sues Harris County Clerk over “discriminatory” get out the vote ads

I’m rolling my eyes so hard, you guys.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office is suing the Harris County Clerk’s Office for allegedly running social media advertisements that targeted “certain racial and ethnic groups,” according to the lawsuit filed Thursday. Paxton, who is currently running as a Republican in the Texas Senate race against Democrat James Talarico, has recused himself from the investigation, according to a statement from his office. The lawsuit accuses county clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and her office’s director of communications, Irene Nuñez, of running voter awareness ads on Facebook and Instagram that were allegedly targeting “certain racial and ethnic groups (African-American, Asian, and South American or Latino Groups)” while excluding other demographics. “The Harris County Clerk’s office used Meta’s ad tools to intentionally target its ‘Get Out the Vote’ style ads to certain racial and ethnic groups while avoiding targeting other demographics,” the attorney general’s office said via a release announcing the lawsuit. “By classifying based upon race when advertising to provide Harris County voters with election information, the county clerk’s office exceeded its authority.” The attorney general’s office claimed this alleged targeted advertising amounts to racial discrimination “in an effort to increase voter turnout among particular races and ethnicities.” The county clerk’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the lawsuit, Meta’s ad library shows that the clerk’s office spent over $40,000 on such advertisements in the past 30 days.

I imagine him holding his breath and stamping his feet as this was announced. The Trib adds some details.

The lawsuit asks a Harris County district judge to order the social media ads to be pulled or reconfigured to remove all identifiers targeting voters along racial and ethnic lines. The lawsuit argues that ads on Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram included tags that intentionally directed them toward users with African, Asian and Latino-related interests and backgrounds. The listed tags included African-American literature, Latin music, Hispanic kitchen, East Asia, 27 different countries and several foreign cities, including Madrid and Bangkok. The lawsuit argues the clerk’s office acted unconstitutionally by using ad targeting that prioritizes people of certain ethnicities but not others. “There can be no legitimate reason for Harris County to intentionally target voter ethnicities, cultural interests, and countries, but not toward any European ethnicities, cultural interests, or countries, never mind towards interests tailored specifically to those in Houston or Texas — those who would actually be voting in Harris County Elections,” the lawsuit said. The ads, which encourage voters to make a plan to vote, began running in late September and early October, according to the petition. […] The Harris County Attorney’s Office said it was reviewing the lawsuit, calling it a “pathetic political distraction” in a statement on social media. “Harris County remains hyper-focused on ensuring every eligible voter’s voice is heard and their votes protected, not sideshows that appease grandstanding,” the statement read.

Emphasis mine. This is an unconstitutional vote-suppressing travesty that has been going on since September, and Paxton just got around to suing over it now? Must have been out of the country with his mistress and didn’t have the time for it, I guess. What a loser. The Chron has more.

UPDATE : From the inbox:

“The Harris County Clerk’s Office is committed to ensuring that all qualified voters have access to accurate, timely, and nonpartisan election information. We are confident that our voter outreach efforts are lawful. Our highest priority remains conducting a successful, transparent, and secure election. With that responsibility at the forefront, the Meta audience subsets have been deactivated to avoid unnecessary distractions. The Harris County Clerk’s Office does not engage in political rhetoric, nor do we seek to influence how any individual votes for a candidate or a ballot measure. Our responsibility is to administer fair, transparent, and accessible elections in accordance with federal and Texas election laws, and to ensure that every qualified voter has the information needed to exercise their right to vote. That commitment is unwavering and will continue to guide our work.” Teneshia Hudspeth

Harris County Clerk

OK. Now we see what happens in court.

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