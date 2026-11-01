Final November 2026 EV totals: To a million and beyond

We finished strong on Friday. The EV totals report didn’t hit my inbox until almost 11 PM Friday night, and that was too late for me to post about it yesterday. But today I’m ready, so let’s go. The 2014 EV totals are here, the 2018 totals are here, the 2022 totals are here, and your Day Twelve – which is to say, Final – 2026 totals are here.

Year Mail Early Total =================================== 2014 67,967 307,280 375,247 2018 89,098 766,613 855,711 2022 57,871 692,478 750,349 2026 44,661 1,036,349 1,081,010

Final turnout, as in after Election Day, for 2018 was 1,219,871, and for 2022 was 1,107,390. We will easily pass both of those – hell, we came within a bit more than 16K votes of eclipsing it on Friday. I suppose I have to make a guess about total turnout for this year now. Going by the formula Derek Ryan laid out earlier, if 22% of the total vote happens on Tuesday we’ll get to about 1.38 million, and if 25% of the total vote happens we’ll get to about 1.44 million. Both of them are in line with the 350K in person votes cast on Election Day in each of the last two midterm elections, with the higher total being a little closer. I’ll take the over on 1.4 million, which will put us on the order of around 52% turnout for Harris County. Feel free to put your guesses in the comments.

For comparison, here are the second Thursday in person numbers:

2014 = 35,147

2018 = 64,343

2022 = 75,024

2026 = 88,984

And the second Friday in person numbers:

2014 = 51,628

2018 = 96,401

2022 = 104,062

2026 = 126,397

The Thursday 2018 number was basically the same as it was on Monday and Tuesday that week – Wednesday’s dipped to 48K for some reason, so Thursday did represent an increase from that, just not an increase from the baseline. The other three years had a bump on Thursday. Friday this year was not only a big bump on Friday and by far the biggest day of the period (the same is true for the other years), it only (and just barely) fell short of the two busiest EV days from 2024, where Day One was 126,455 and Day Twelve was 127,930. Thursday this year also exceeded the second Thursday from 2024. That’s pretty damn good.

Here’s Chris Tackett on Day Eleven and Day Twelve in Tarrant County, and here’s Levi Asher, who’s predicting 1.35 million total, on Harris County. There are still people with steady Democratic primary history who haven’t voted yet. I’m sure some of them are habitual E-Day voters, but some may need a nudge, or a reminder, or a pep talk, or a ride, or who knows what. Find a phone bank or block walk and pitch in to help them out.

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