ICE agent indicted in Miguel Parra-Hernandez’s death

Wow.

A Harris County grand jury on Friday indicted an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an Oct. 10 crash in northwest Houston that left an immigrant wailing in pain from a broken leg after he was hit by the agent’s SUV,according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Mario Alberto Morales, 33, is believed to be the first federal agent to be charged in Texas over an incident related to the agency’s recent ramped up enforcement actions during the Trump administration. It represents a rare instance of a state prosecutor pursuing charges against immigration authorities. In this case, prosecutors secured within weeks a charge that District Attorney Sean Teare said was appropriate for what the ICE agent is accused of doing. During a press conference announcing the charge, Teare said Morales “aggressively” steered his vehicle into Miguel Parra Herandez, seriously injuring him. Parra Hernandez, 48, who hails from Mexico, is a construction worker who had been in Houston for decades without a criminal record or deportation order. Teare, a former vehicular crimes prosecutor, said “the case is as clear as any that I’ve ever prosecuted or investigated. “As long as I am district attorney, this office will prosecute any law enforcement officer who violates the law,” Teare said. “An ICE badge does not give you free reign to injure, kill, or violate the constitutional rights of anyone.” David Lindenmuth, a McAllen-based attorney representing Morales, criticized the indictment as a rushed “political prosecution” and defended the agent’s actions during the chase. Lindenmuth called the crash an accident and contended Morales had swerved in Parra Hernandez’s direction to avoid an idling truck in front of him. He accused Teare’s office of guiding the investigation to the indictment. Teare “basically told the investigators where he wanted them to go — and they went there,” Lindenmuth said. Lindenmuth said Morales, whom he described as a military veteran and pastor, is in the Houston area and is expected to surrender himself once the case is assigned to a court. He was placed on administrative leave following the incident. Lindenmuth expects proceedings that could remove Morales’ state prosecution to federal court as the agent is a federal employee. Similar legal maneuvers have taken place in prosecutions involving other federal law enforcement officers. […] Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who joined Teare at the news conference, said the indictment was an example of holding law enforcement officers responsible for upholding their “extraordinary authority.” “Our responsibility is not to be guided by politics or public pressure,” Gonzalez said. “Our responsibility is to follow the facts, uphold the law, and do what is right.” The indictment coincided with an unusual step by Teare’s office to make public evidence in the case before a trial or other court proceedings. The office shared portions of a 911 call that Morales made following the crash, as well as footage from his body-worn camera. Teare credited the use of the body-worn camera for allowing the investigation to progress sooner for a grand jury to issue an indictment in less than a month. The agent’s body-worn camera footage, as well as security video from a nearby business, showed Morales’ vehicle going after the occupants of a white pick-up truck that came to a stop on the wrong side of the road. The two men inside then got out of the driver’s side door and bolted. Moments later, Morales jumped the elevated median of Clay Road and turned into a parking lot they ran into.

See here and here for the background. This kind of action by a local prosecutor is not unprecedented, but it’s rare and it’s certain to cause a massice shitstorm. The bottom line is that I trust Sean Teare and Ed Gonazalez, and I don’t trust ICE. If Teare and Gonzalez say the evidence is sufficient to pursue the case, then I believe them, and we’ll let the courts sort it out. They will face a lot of scrutiny and blowback from the feds and the state, and I’m sure they know what they’re getting into.

This story from the day before outlines some of what the DA was doing and the obstacles they had to overcome.

The agent, whom Teare’s office identified by his first initial and surname, was behind the wheel of an unmarked Jeep Grand Cherokee as he gave chase to Parra Hernandez and another man around 7:30 a.m., near the intersection of state Highway 6 and Clay Road. Parra Hernandez was hit in a strip mall parking lot. One of his legs was broken as the agent drove over him. The other man escaped on foot. The warrant was signed by a state district court judge days after Harris County investigators failed to obtain evidence from the agent’s Jeep in the form of event data recorders — which track information such as GPS coordinates and the vehicle’s speed and direction at any given time — before federal authorities drove the vehicle back to their field office “without authorization.” A sheriff’s office captain contacted Houston’s ICE field director, Gabriel Martinez, only to be told the vehicle would remain at their field office — which the captain said was behind a “secured locked gate.” The district attorney’s office sent the warrant to the Department of Homeland Security. Although the federal office acknowledged the warrant and their plan to forward it to their legal team, Teare’s office never heard back. “Access to 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee has not been provided — no search of vehicle,” the investigator wrote Oct. 23 in the search warrant’s return and inventory. The basis of the warrant contends a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy dispatched to the crash site learned from the agent that he was looking for “Jose Mendoza,” whom he was following on Highway 6. The agent said the truck turned “the wrong way” onto Clay Road and came to a stop. The occupants then fled on foot into a parking lot. The agent said he drove over the median, crossed the street and went toward them. He then “struck Mr. Hernandez with the front driver side of the Jeep and rolled over” him, according to the search warrant. The agent’s account of what happened makes no mention that he was chasing the truck’s occupants. After watching surveillance footage of the crash from a nearby business, Teare’s investigator observed that the agent accelerated toward Parra Hernandez, made a “clear turn to the left” and lined up his vehicle straight toward Parra Hernandez. The agent then struck Parra Hernandez, who had his back to the Jeep as he was running away, the investigator wrote.

Honestly, it’s remarkable they were able to make any real progress on this case, given how hostile the feds have been. The list of things to reform and throw out with ICE is very long.

On a related note:

Morales’ indictment comes as Teare’s office continues to investigate ICE agents who were involved in the July shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Salgado was shot at the end of a chase through Houston’s East End. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, DHS claimed Salgado “weaponized” his vehicle against the agents pursuing him. That claim was disputed by three men who were in Salgado’s van when he was shot. The men, including Salgado’s brother, were held in ICE custody for days before being ordered released from custody by federal judges. All three men were later spotted entering a grand jury area of Houston’s downtown courthouse in September, but weeks have passed with no news of an indictment. The grand jury that is believed to have heard evidence about the Salgado shooting had been scheduled to end its term on Friday, but a district court judge granted their request to extend their term for 90 days. Teare expects evidence gathering and evaluation of the Sagaldo shooting to end before Thanksgiving.

A key difference is that in the Parra-Hernandez case, a Sheriff’s investigator was able to be on the scene quickly, and was able to secure evidence that was not available to investigators in the Salgado case. Hopefully, the grand jury there will have enough information to make a reasoned verdict. Lisa Falkenberg, the Trib, which embedded some of the video from the Parra-Hernandez case, Texas Public Radio, and the NYT have more.

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