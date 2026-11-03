Profiles of Hinojosa and Goodwin

We have arrived at Election Day and I don’t know how many people who are actually going to vote are still being persuaded, but I liked both of these articles and wanted to share them. First, Mother Jones on Gina Hinojosa and how she has used an argument centered on political corruption against Greg Abbott.

A little more than three weeks before Election Day, Gina Hinojosa, the Democratic nominee for governor of Texas, sat back in her chair in a small conference room at a community center in the Houston suburb of Cypress. The 52-year-old Democratic state representative had just spoken for 45 minutes and fielded questions from a roomful of educators and their allies on everything from vouchers to data centers to traffic. She had been criss-crossing the state for months, while beaming into podcasts and TV shows outside it to build buzz and try to persuade national donors to spend money on a contest that was never supposed to be this close. When I walked in, Hinojosa was powering through her first migraine in years and had slathered her hands, she told an aide, with honey Throat Coat, thinking it was sanitizer. But when I asked her to describe her opponent, three-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, in a word, Hinojosa brightened. If you’ve been paying any attention to national politics this year, you could probably guess what she said: “Corrupt.” Could she elaborate? She would love to. “He has given a billion dollars in no bid contracts to his donors,” she said. “He’s waived competitive bidding laws in the state of Texas every month since 2020.” Abbott had taken $12 million in campaign funds from “an out-of-state billionaire” voucher activist and pushed through a $1 billion-a-year subsidy for private schools. During Winter Storm Uri, when a massive power failure led to hundreds of deaths, Abbott allowed companies to “make billions in record profits” through a sudden price surge, and then received large campaign checks from the CEO of the company that received the greatest windfall. In Austin, she said, “the only bills we’re really allowed to vote on that are of real consequence and have dollar figures attached to them are bills that are pushed by the moneyed interests who donate to Greg Abbott.” To Hinojosa, this intermingling of state business and donor service explained why everyone else was paying more and getting less these days. Taxpayers paid Abbott donors to build National Guard barracks and staff migrant processing centers on the border. Ratepayers got the invoice for grid repairs after Uri. Regular Texans lost out on both ends when Abbott lavished the world’s richest companies with incentives for data centers. And everyone was sharing the tab for Abbott’s misplaced priorities through rising property taxes at the local level. “It is the Greg Abbott corruption tax,” she said, “and we all pay it.” […] Outside Amarillo, Hinojosa walked the grounds of what is projected to be one of the largest data center campuses in the country—a 7,570-acre complex named for Donald Trump, backed by Rick Perry, and powered by four nuclear reactors. In the town of Red Oak, about 30 minutes south of Dallas, she sat with members of an opposition group that had formed to try to slow the spread of data center campuses in an otherwise quiet exurban community of 20,000 people. Abbott had once championed Red Oak as the “centerpiece” of Google’s investment in the state, but with seven different campuses in some stage of development—and data center sites covering more than a quarter of the town’s footprint—residents were fed up. The tightening polls suggest that the Democrat’s data center attacks have struck a nerve. But Abbott’s response may be the clearest indicator of their salience. In September, not long before I made my way out to Texas, Abbott announced that he was declaring a pause on new data center permits until the state could evaluate their impact on water and power. Hinojosa was happy to take credit for the shift, but unwilling to accept that the fundamental conditions were changing. “Most people understand that the pause is lifted November 4,” she said. School vouchers represents a similar story in a more analog form. When Abbott pushed the program in 2023, Hinojosa and other Democrats teamed up with rural Republicans to block the effort. Ahead of the next election, the Pennsylvania-based TikTok investor Jeff Yass, a major proponent of vouchers, donated $12 million to Abbott (including one check the Tribune characterized as “the largest single political donation in Texas history”). The governor, in turn, used that money to defeat voucher opponents in Republican primaries and elect his allies to the legislature. “When I first launched this campaign, I was talking about public schools, and people were like, ‘You talk about public schools too much,’” she said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to talk about them some more.’ And I’m glad we did because I think it’ll be the difference in this election.” Hinojosa believed that Democrats had sometimes made the mistake in the past of talking about public education like it was a “program”—something to fund, or reform—when it was more like an extension of identity. It gave communities their purpose, and their football. At the same time Abbott was pissing off parents and educators by taking control of school districts in Fort Worth and Houston, the voucher law was riling voters up in rural areas that tend to vote Republican. It presented an opportunity for a Democrat willing to connect the dots and make new friends. One of the most striking ads of the entire cycle was a pro-Hinojosa spot that featured a woman named Lynn Davenport, a self-described “MAGA mom” from Dallas who has testified at the legislature against vouchers. “I was at the January 6th rally,” Davenport said—but she could no longer support Abbott. He was “bought and paid for by the billionaires and the corporations.”

It’s good stuff, read the rest. I don’t know what’s going to happen in that race. That Gina Hinojosa is polling close to Abbott, who has never been in a close race, let alone being ahead in a portion of the polls, is amazing just on its own. She’s in the most favorable climate we’ve seen in generations, and the Republicans are hamstrung by being glued to Trump and having been in charge of everything for as long as everyone can remember. She’s still had to take advantage of that, and she has. She’s run a terrific campaign – I can’t even think of a story that’s knocked her off stride – she’s done the work in places Democrats have failed to make connections in, and she’s been fearless, relentless, and boundlessly energetic. We’re lucky to have her.

And we’re lucky to have Vikki Goodwin, who has exploited a different issue in her race, to good effect.

With a dwindling selection of THC products on their shelves, Texas hemp shops are pitching customers something new this election season: political revenge. Some stores have registered people to vote. Others are displaying voter guides near checkout counters, making the case for hemp-friendly candidates from both parties, although most are Democrats. But most of the industry’s political anger is directed at one man: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who wields enormous influence over legislation by appointing Senate committee chairs and influencing which bills come up for a vote by the full Senate. Patrick made banning hemp products that get people high a top priority last year, arguing that they pose health risks and the state can’t adequately regulate thousands of retailers. After Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the sweeping ban Patrick championed, the lieutenant governor made clear he wasn’t backing down, even if it cost him his job. “I’m not going to legalize marijuana in Texas. And if people want to vote me out of office for that, so be it,” Patrick said at a June 2025 news conference. For Democrats it was a campaign gift, practically pre-rolled. “I was a little bit surprised,” said state Rep. Vikki Goodwin of Austin, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. “It didn’t seem like a very good political move when so many people are buying these products. And how is it so different than alcohol?” Goodwin acknowledged to KUT News that liberalizing cannabis laws hadn’t been a major legislative priority for her. But she had a voting record the industry could embrace, opposing Patrick’s proposed ban and supporting legislation to expand medical cannabis and reduce penalties for marijuana possession. “She’s an ally to the industry as a whole,” said Sarah Todd, executive director of the Texas Cannabis Policy Center. Goodwin spent much of the past year meeting with hemp business owners, learning about the industry and promising to support regulations similar to those governing alcohol, including age restrictions and rules on packaging and marketing. Some of those requirements were already adopted by state health regulators. But Goodwin said the restrictions went too far. Rules adopted in March effectively prohibited the sale of most smokable hemp products and increased business fees by up to 4,000%. […] The toll of the restrictions and Patrick’s promise to keep fighting for a total THC ban are energizing support for Goodwin, even among people who don’t ordinarily vote Democratic. At the CHAMPS smoke shop trade show in Austin this month, Holden Hylander of Sherpa, a company that manufactures hemp-derived THC products, said he’s promoting Goodwin’s campaign through wholesalers and email marketing. “I’m typically more of just an independent voter, however I am also somewhat of a single-issue voter this election year, just because there is someone that has our back,” Hylander said. At Haus of Jayne, a hemp shop in Dripping Springs, co-owner Haley Hunt said she grew up in conservative West Texas and didn’t typically vote for Democrats. That’s changing this year. “This election, to me, has really been eye-opening, and honestly a little bit of a struggle to choose, am I going full Democratic ticket?” she said. “I’ve never done that before, so looks like I am, though. So here we are.”

Again, it’s not just that there was a good issue to grab onto, one that could motivate people who are not necessarily on our team or all that involved with politics to begin with. It’s also that Goodwin has made the most of it, in a way that can hopefully counter the financial advantage Patrick has. I thought this was a strong issue for her, and a real vulnerability for Patrick, from the get-go. Maybe it won’t be enough, but like Hinojosa she’s been close in all the polls and ahead in a couple of them. She too has been on message and working hard. So has the rest of the ticket, which is the best we’ve had top-to-bottom since at least the 90s. Whatever happens on Tuesday, we’ve left it all on the field.

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