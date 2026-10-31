Harris County settles that ridiculous “discriminatory” advertising case

From the inbox:

Harris County has reached an interim agreement with the Texas Attorney General’s Office in response to the baseless lawsuit filed yesterday over audience segments on certain voter information ads.

The ads at issue contain nonpartisan information about voting and were one part of a broader voter outreach effort that reached county residents through a variety of channels.

The Attorney General’s Office did not so much as make a phone call or send an email to raise any concerns before pursuing litigation. Instead, the County learned of the lawsuit through a press release that Ken Paxton sent out, filing a lawsuit the second to last day of Early Voting—just five days ahead of Election Day.

To keep the focus on the important election at hand, the audience targeting on the ads in question had already been removed. Harris County remains confident that its outreach efforts to our diverse communities is lawful.

“Ken Paxton is clearly grasping at straws, trying to remain relevant and manufacture distractions. The Agreement is a win for Harris County, ensuring the Attorney General’s preposterous and baseless claims do not take away time and resources from critical county operations—Paxton’s thinly veiled political stunt has taken enough of our time. Today’s agreement lets us get back to the work that matters for the people of Harris County. We have seen bad actors try to lay the groundwork to undermine confidence in our elections and our democratic process. We won’t stand for it. We will continue to defend Harris County and every eligible voter’s rights,” said County Attorney Abbie Kamin.