The new Comets logo

I like it.

The Houston Comets unveiled their new logos Thursday ahead of their return to a WNBA court next season. While not a one-to-one remake of the original Comets branding from the 1990s, the red-navy-and-silver logos, which debuted at an event at POST Houston, feature similar elements presented in a sleeker way. “We knew that we wanted to keep the tie to the history and the foundation that built this. We took the inspiration from the (original) secondary logo with the H that had the stars and the different iconic symbols through there. We modernized it,” said Gretchen Sheirr, president of business operations for the Rockets and Comets. The logo features the letter H angled slightly upward, a basketball with comet tails forming the letter’s crossbar and four four-pointed stars located inside the letter. The four stars represent the four championships won by the original Comets. Three of the stars are silver while a fourth is white to represent the Lone Star State. The H is on an angle to represent the team’s upward trajectory, Sheirr said. One version of the logo features that design inside a circle that says Houston Comets. Word marks for “Houston” and “Comets” feature the same motifs of a basketball with a comet tails and four-pointed stars. Basketballs with comet tails and stars inside the H were both key features of the original Comets logo. “The logo’s amazing,” said Cynthia Cooper, the women’s basketball legend who won four titles with the Comets. “You can tell there’s a lot of thought and preparation that went into it. But really, the excitement is that logo is going to be on the chest of a new team coming back to Houston.”

This is the primary logo – you can see other variants here – but the one I embedded is their profile picture on Twitter. They’ll be playing in the Toyota Center, the WNBA schedule will be released in December, and there’s merch now available if you’re looking for it. See here for more.

I should say, it’s important to keep in mind that our gain is a loss for the fans of the Connecticut Sun, which was a unique and historic franchise. They deserve to be remembered.

The Sun entered the league in 2003 and brought professional women’s basketball to Connecticut, which is considered the “Basketball Capital of the World” – at least, according to signs along the state’s highways. The Sun were the first independently owned WNBA team, and the first Native American-owned pro sports franchise. The story of the Mohegan Tribe, which bought the Sun in 2003, often gets lost in conversations about the team. But it shouldn’t, Native fans told the Guardian. You can’t understand the birth or the death of the team without understanding Native history and the ways cultural and historical harm still reverberates today. “We are sovereign nations and sovereignty is so important to us, and that’s something that’s been continually challenged and disputed and really disregarded throughout history,” says Natalie Welch, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee tribe and the program director of MBA in sport and entertainment management at Seattle University. “This whole situation, sadly, seems like another disregarding of sovereignty, and is really belittling to the Mohegan Tribe.” […] The Mohegan Tribe chose to invest in the WNBA at a time when it was not financially popular to do so. When the league began in 1997, the NBA collectively owned the teams, and each WNBA team was run by its NBA counterpart in its city. After a rapid expansion process that saw the league double in size over its first four seasons from 1997 to 2000, it restructured in 2002. The NBA teams had to decide for themselves whether they wanted to operate their W counterparts. Four WNBA teams folded in the wake of that change – the Portland Fire and the Miami Sol ceased to exist (the Fire would return as an expansion franchise this year), while the Utah Starzz moved to San Antonio and the Orlando Miracle were bought by the Mohegan Tribe for $5m and became the Connecticut Sun. “Basketball is really big in Native communities, but I think what’s so special is that the WNBA has always been a majority-Black women, and so for the Mohegans to come in as a business and invest in something that people didn’t think would exist 30 years later, much less be thriving, I just think it’s a really great display of investment in community,” says Shea Vassar, a Sun fan and a registered member of Cherokee Nation. Val Ackerman, the WNBA’s president at the time, says the significance of bringing the first Native-owned pro sports team to the league wasn’t really part of the consideration around the awarding of the franchise. The area was already a women’s basketball stronghold. An hour north was UConn, where coach Geno Auriemma was building a dynasty; when the Sun entered the WNBA, the Huskies had just won their third national title in four years. There were multiple bidders in the state, but ultimately the Mohegan Tribe won out because they had a built-in arena with just over 9,000 seats – the perfect size for the fanbase. “We saw [having the first Native-owned team] as a positive, but that wasn’t why we did it,” Ackerman says. “It was really the other factors. It was this very unique setup in a part of the country where we knew women’s basketball had a great following, and we knew they were great operators because they also have a lot of other events they bring into the building there.”

The Comets were an original WNBA franchise, and they won the championship their first four years, which is an incredible feat. Their legacy is tremendous, and it’s a boon to the league to have this franchise back. But it’s sad that it came at the expense of the Connecticut Sun, who deserve to have their legacy honored and respected by the league and its fans. I hope the Comets do something to commemorate them, ideally each year going forward.

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