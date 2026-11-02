RWC denies involvement in the fake pamphlet scheme

Interesting.

A Republican women’s group says it was wrongly named in court filings this week over a scheme directing messages to Texas voters from a fake transgender student union.

The Republican Women’s Caucus Fund is a national political action committee focused on electing conservative women to Congress. A lawyer for the group said in an email Sunday that federal spending limits on PACs make it impossible that it could have paid for the text and mailing campaign, which sent messages and brochures to potentially millions of Texas voters.

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The lawyer for the RWC Fund said Sunday that a phone number for the group was identified in the proceedings by a third-party vendor called Infobip, which was hired to send the text messages to Texas voters purporting to be from a transgender advocacy group. He said Sunday that “it’s not clear why the service provider claimed that a telephone number associated with RWCF was involved.”

“My client vehemently denies the accuracy, authenticity, and attribution of any reporting that it was involved in activity targeting Texans,” wrote the lawyer, Steve Roberts.

Infobip did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company previously told CBS News that it had no involvement in authoring or creating the text messages, which it received from its customers and routed to telecommunications operators.

Infobip said it was complying with a court order “requesting the identification of its customer and other information relating to the relevant telephone numbers.”

“For reasons of confidentiality, we are unable to disclose more information,” the company said in a statement to CBS. “The name of Infobip customer is under confidentiality protection, therefore Infobip nor any other person is legally able to reveal it publicly.”

TENT’s lawyer, Mimi Marziani, said the court filings identified the RWC Fund, but “it’s not immediately clear where this association leads.” Marziani said they may have been implicated “because of some shared right-wing vendor.”

Marziani said it remains unclear who ultimately was behind the messaging campaign and TENT is considering its next steps, including possibly suing the Texas Transgender Student Union.

“All the evidence points to this being some sort of false flag, right wing operation and whoever did it went to great lengths, seemingly with great resources, to cover their tracks,” she said. “A lot of people have gotten injured in the process.”