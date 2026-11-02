A couple of data points

From Derek Ryan:

Good afternoon.

My apologies for not putting out a day 11 report and for waiting until today to publish the report for the entirety of early voting. Halloween festivities with the kids were the priority on Friday and Saturday evening.

With only a handful of counties unaccounted for, we hit 7.7 million votes cast during early voting. That is 40% of all registered voters in the state. In 2014, only 4.7 million people voted (34% turnout). In other words, more people voted early this year than all votes cast in 2014, but we also have five million more registered voters on the registration rolls this year than we did 12 years ago. We also were only 400k votes away from surpassing the total for 2022 as well.

This year, we are going to see a record number of votes cast for a midterm election in Texas. In 2022, 74% of votes were cast early. In 2018, it was 80%. In 2024, it was 85%. If you take the average of 2022 and 2018, 77%, and apply it here, final turnout would be 10,033,184. If you go with 80%, it is 9,656,940. If you go with 74%, then the final turnout would be 10,439,935. This is the complex way of saying that we will likely see around 2-3 million people vote on Election Day.

Who Has NOT Voted Yet

When trying to determine what election day turnout will look like, we can look at the groups most likely to show up to vote. There are 2.7 million people who have not voted who are in the group of most likely voters. That includes:

-317,620 people who voted in the 2026 Democratic Primary.

-208,702 people who voted in 2018 and 2022 with previous Democratic Primary history but didn’t vote in this year’s primary.

-69,801 people who voted in 2022 but not in 2018 with previous Democratic Primary history but didn’t vote in this year’s primary.

-410,421 people who voted in the 2026 Republican Primary.

-340,428 people who voted in 2018 and 2022 with previous Republican Primary history but didn’t vote in this year’s primary.

-134,991 people who voted in 2022 but not in 2018 with previous Republican Primary history but didn’t vote in this year’s primary.

The Republican groups listed above have a 289,717 vote advantage over their Democratic counterparts.

Then there are some groups with no primary history who are more likely to show up than some other groups. They include:

-520,524 people who voted in 2018 and 2022 with no primary history (R or D).

-714,443 people who voted in 2022 but not in 2018 with no primary history (R or D).

Again, not all of these voters will end up voting. But if you were working on a statewide campaign, these are some of the groups you would focus on over the next 48 hours. This is in addition to other voter groups who may show up (new registrants, presidential election-only voters, etc.).

Voters by Gender

Women ended up with a 775k vote advantage over men and account for 55% of all votes cast. 42% of registered women have voted compared to only 38% of men. Women having an advantage over men isn’t out of the ordinary in Texas. There are almost one million more women registered than men. At the completion of early voting in 2018, women made up 54% of all votes cast.

Voters by Age Group

Voters age 18-29 made up 13% of all votes cast (997,396 votes). In 2018, their share was 12%, so there was a slight increase this cycle. Approximately 25% of voters in this age group showed up during early voting. This exceeds their percentage from 2022 (14%) but is 6% shy of their turnout rate two years ago.

Of the votes cast by 18-29 year-olds, 60% were cast by women. As a reminder from the previous section, women made up 55% of all early voters, so women in this age range are out-performing the statewide share.

Voters age 65+ made up 32% of all votes cast (2,487,646 votes). This is a larger share than they had in 2024 after early voting (29%), but smaller than their share in 2022. Nearly 60% of voters age 65+ have already voted. In 2022, 51% voted early. Similar to voters age 18-29, they are 6% shy of their turnout rate during early voting in 2024.

Reports

The links below will let you download my full reports.

Statewide Early Voting Report – Day 12

Early Voters by County – Day 12