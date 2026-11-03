Today is Election Day 2026

From the inbox:

Election Day for the Tuesday, November 3, 2026, General and Special Elections is [today]. Harris County voters will cast ballots in federal, state, and local races, including contests for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, county offices, and other local positions. The contests appearing on each ballot depend on the voter’s registered address.

“Harris County voters have already made history with record-breaking early voting turnout,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “As we approach Election Day, we encourage voters to make a plan, review their sample ballot, and arrive prepared. With as many as 100+ contests on the ballot, a little preparation can make a big difference in ensuring a smooth voting experience.”

More than 600 Vote Centers will be open across Harris County on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters may cast their ballots at any Vote Center in the county, regardless of their residential precinct.

Voters are encouraged to visit HarrisVotes.com or download the free Harris Votes app, available on iOS and Android, to review their personalized sample ballot, locate a Vote Center, check wait times, and access important election information.

Important Reminder: Under Texas law, the use of cell phones and other wireless communication devices is prohibited inside the room where voting takes place. Recording audio or images is also prohibited within 100 feet of a voting station. Voters should review their sample ballots in advance and silence and store their devices before checking in to vote.

Election Day

Tues., Nov. 3 (Polls open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Acceptable Photo Identification

TX Driver’s License (DPS)

TX Election Identification Certificate (DPS)

TX Personal Identification Card (DPS)

TX Handgun License (DPS)

U.S. Military ID with photo

U.S. Citizenship Certificate with photo

U.S. Passport (book or card)

Mail Ballot Drop-Off

Voters may hand-deliver their mail ballot on Election Day at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required.

Voters who decide to vote in person instead must surrender their mail ballot at a vote center.

Voters who do not have their mail ballot with them may still vote in person, but they must cast a provisional ballot in accordance with the Texas Election Code.

For election information, visit www.HarrisVotes.com. Follow @HarrisVotes on social media and download the Harris Votes app for updates.