Siena/NYT and YouGov last-minute polls

Both are pretty good. Starting with Siena/NYT:

Democrats are ahead of Republicans in almost all of the seven battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate, according to the final set of polls from The New York Times and Siena University before the midterm elections. The surveys found that Democrats hold sizable leads in Texas, which has not elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1988, and Kansas, which has not elected one since 1932. […] In the Senate race in Texas, James Talarico, a Democratic state legislator, held a seven-point edge over Ken Paxton, the Republican state attorney general, 50 percent to 43 percent among likely voters. Mr. Paxton had the worst image of any candidate included in the survey — by far. […] In Texas, 49 percent of likely voters view Mr. Talarico favorably, while 39 percent view him unfavorably, giving him a 10-point-edge on favorability despite an enormous, very negative ad campaign against him funded chiefly by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person. Mr. Paxton, Mr. Talarico’s G.O.P. opponent, has seen his image decline in recent months. Fifty-four percent of likely voters there now view him unfavorably, while only 33 percent view him favorably.

Here’s the previous Siena/NYT poll, which had Talarico up 51-45; they were tied at 47 early in the summer. This is the third recent result that had Paxton at 43 percent, which is just wild. He seems to be losing ground, at least in some non-trivial number of results.

Here are the toplines and the crosstabs. They did also poll the Governor’s race, and Gina Hinojosa was up 48-47; she had been up 49-46 in early October, and down 44-51 in that early summer poll where Talarico was tied. In the crosstabs, the spread among white voters was close to historic norms (Talarico down 35-59, Hinojosa down 33-63), but so were the margins with Hispanic voters, with Talarico up 65-27, and Hinojosa up 63-30. You know the drill here, I’ll just leave it at that.

And, for those of you muttering under your breath about not trusting polls that are favorable to Dems, Nate Cohn hears you.

Over the history of the Times/Siena poll, there have been two previous elections when the final polls showed everything seeming to break toward Democrats. The first was in 2018. Our final polls showed Democrats gaining across the board, including in races that had barely been on the radar. Democrats surged by double digits in just a few weeks to build startling leads over longtime Republican incumbents in districts that supported Mr. Trump in the previous election. Democrats even led in Georgia’s Sixth, which had badly disappointed them in a special election one year earlier when Jon Ossoff lost. In the end, the final Times/Siena polls were dead-on — including where Democratic strength was most surprising. The second time was in 2020. Joe Biden steadily gained in our polls in October, as Mr. Trump’s poor debate performance and subsequent Covid hospitalization reignited the possibility of a landslide win. In the end, the final Times/Siena polls in 2020 underestimated Mr. Trump by five points (Mr. Biden won, but by much less than our polls suggested). The only accurate polls we conducted were taken a full year ahead of the election, before the pandemic kept people indoors and contributed to Democrats responding to surveys at much higher rates than Republicans. This cycle, Democrats are once again responding to Times/Siena polls at a much higher rate than Republicans. Across these final battleground polls, registered white Democrats were about 30 percent likelier to take the poll than registered white Republicans. That’s actually a bit higher than in the final polls in 2020. In recent days, there have also been warnings from other pollsters. The Washington Post released the result of a poll finding Mr. Hamilton up around 10 points in Kansas, but the pollsters did not trust the result. Registered Democrats were more than three times as likely to cooperate with the survey as registered Republicans (though it is worth noting The Post did not observe a similar problem in earlier polls of Maine and Michigan). The persistence of this kind of nonresponse bias introduces the risk of a systematic polling error like those in 2016 or 2020. That said, nonresponse bias doesn’t make a systematic polling error inevitable. Our 2022 final polls were on the money even as white Democrats were 28 percent likelier to respond than white Republicans. Similarly, our accurate 2018 polls had a much higher response from Democrats. There are two factors that help explain why it’s possible for the polls to be right, even when Mr. Trump’s supporters are less likely to respond.

There’s a lot more, so read the rest. Josh Marshall also gets into this. We’re voting today, so in some sense none of this matters. But it also does, in that we can’t say we didn’t know what was possible.

Finally, I don’t have a direct link to a writeup of this poll, but YouGov has Talarico up 51-47, with Hinojosa down 49-50. White voters are 39-58 for Talarico and 38-61 for Hinojosa, while Hispanic voters are 63-35 and 62-37. The previous YouGov poll, also from about a month ago, had Talarico up 50-44, and Hinojosa up 48-47. And that’s all I’ve got.

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